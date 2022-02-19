No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

It’s Senior Night for the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs and they will play their final home game of the regular season tonight when welcoming the Santa Clara Broncos to Spokane, WA.

Gonzaga (22-2, 11-0 WCC) remained perfect in league play on Wednesday when ripping Pepperdine for an 86-66 victory. The Bulldogs were in firm control from the opening tip and notably outrebounded the Waves 50-24 on the evening. Drew Timme led with 19 points while Chet Holmgren put up 18 points and 17 rebounds.

Santa Clara (18-9, 8-4 WCC) successfully rebounded from a loss last weekend when edging Loyola Marymount for an 84-80 victory on Thursday. The Broncos held a 13-point lead in the second half and despite a late surge by the Lions, they were still able to hold them off for the win. PJ Pipes led with 19 points.

How to watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga

When: Saturday, February 19, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

TV: Root Sports/Fox 28 (Local markets)

Where to live stream online: Watch Stadium

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -21.5

Total: 163

The Pick

Over 163

The previous matchup between these two squads resulted in Gonzaga winning a 115-83 track meet just over a month ago. Playing its final game at home this season, the Bulldogs will be energized to put on an offensive show and possibly crack triple digits once again. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.