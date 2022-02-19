Florida State vs. No. 9 Duke: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Mike Krzyzewski will be coaching his second-to-last home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium this evening, and his No. 9 Duke Blue Devils will have a challenge on their hands when hosting the Florida State Seminoles.

Duke (22-4, 12-3 ACC) is coming off a 76-74 victory over Wake Forest that had a wild ending. Up by nine with 3:58 to play, the Blue Devils saw its comfortable lead whittle away as the Demon Deacons stormed back to eventually tie the game in the final minute. In literally the final second of the game, a Mark Williams putback dunk was initially ruled as basket interference, but overturned to put the Blue Devils on top. Williams led with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Florida State (14-11, 7-8 ACC) mercifully ended a brutal six-game losing streak on Tuesday when it edged Clemson in an 81-80 victory. This game was a see-saw affair as both teams traded the lead throughout the evening. Down by four with less than a minute left, RayQuan Evans took over for the Seminoles and scored the last five points to put them over the top. He finished with a career-high 28 points.

How to watch Duke vs. Florida State

When: Saturday, February 19, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -15

Total: 142.5

The Pick

Duke -15

Duke has a clear advantage at home here and may be aided by the fact that both Evans and Caleb Mills for Florida State are questionable with injuries. With their statuses up in the air, FSU will be in trouble on the road. Lay it with the Blue Devils.

