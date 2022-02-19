Air Force vs. No. 22 Wyoming: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

One of the big shockers is college basketball this season has been Wyoming. Not only have the been one of the best Mid-Major teams, but they're currently ranked top 25 in the country. The Mountain West has multiple strong teams every season.

Wyoming (21-4, 10-2 MWC) is led by Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado who have been two of the best Mid-Major players in the country. Wyoming is in second place in the Mountain West and are just a half game behind Boise State. The Cowboys are coming off a big loss to New Mexico which could hurt them big time in the standings.

Air Force (10-14, 3-10 MWC) has struggled big time this season to say the least. They're led by guard A.J. Walker who is averaging 15.6 points. The Falcons are on a. six game losing streak and it looks like this could be their seventh.

How to watch Air Force vs. Wyoming

When: Saturday, February 19, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Arena Auditorium, Laramie, WY

TV: MW Network

Where to live stream online: MW Network

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wyoming -16

Total: 130.5

The Pick

Wyoming -16

Air Force will of course play hard and not give up the aircraft carrier, but teams are getting absolutely dusted in Laramie this season thanks to the Pokes efficiency and the altitude. Wyoming is 14-8 ATS this year and are coming off a loss, so don’t let the two-point win at Fort Collins fool you.

