No. 16 Tennessee vs. No. 23 Arkansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The SEC may be the strongest conference in college basketball as they have five teams currently ranked in the Top 25 which is tied for first among all Division I conferences. This weekend, we get to see two of the best teams in the SEC face off as Tennessee travels to Arkansas in a crucial game for both teams.

The Tennessee Volunteers are currently on a five game winning streak including a major upset in their last outing against Kentucky. They're led by junior guard Santiago Vescovi who’s had a major impact since arriving on campus as a freshman. Vescovi leads the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game. Next on the scoring list is five-star freshman guard Kennedy Chandler.

In the month of February, Arkansas has played great basketball as well. Despite losing a tough game to Alabama, they're 4-1 in the month of February including a win over Auburn who was the number one ranked team in the country.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas

When: Saturday, February 19, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arkansas -3

Total: 140

The Pick

Arkansas -3

Don’t bet against Eric Musselman when it matters, and don’t bet on Rick Barnes in the same situation. UT’s five-game winning streak has been without a Quad 1 road win, and those are the games in which they’ve really struggled this season. Take the Hogs, lay the three.

