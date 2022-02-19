 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 16 Tennessee vs. No. 23 Arkansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

This should be a beauty with SEC Championship implications in Fayetteville.

By BenHall1
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) celebrates as the clock counts down for the win against Kentucky during the NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The SEC may be the strongest conference in college basketball as they have five teams currently ranked in the Top 25 which is tied for first among all Division I conferences. This weekend, we get to see two of the best teams in the SEC face off as Tennessee travels to Arkansas in a crucial game for both teams.

The Tennessee Volunteers are currently on a five game winning streak including a major upset in their last outing against Kentucky. They're led by junior guard Santiago Vescovi who’s had a major impact since arriving on campus as a freshman. Vescovi leads the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game. Next on the scoring list is five-star freshman guard Kennedy Chandler.

In the month of February, Arkansas has played great basketball as well. Despite losing a tough game to Alabama, they're 4-1 in the month of February including a win over Auburn who was the number one ranked team in the country.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas

When: Saturday, February 19, 4:00 p.m. ET
Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR
TV: ESPN
Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App
Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arkansas -3
Total: 140

The Pick

Arkansas -3

Don’t bet against Eric Musselman when it matters, and don’t bet on Rick Barnes in the same situation. UT’s five-game winning streak has been without a Quad 1 road win, and those are the games in which they’ve really struggled this season. Take the Hogs, lay the three.

