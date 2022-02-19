How to watch, what to watch for on 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday night

The best night of the year on the NBA calendar is here! We’ve got Saturday night at NBA All-Star Weekend back this year after they combined all the events into one day last season due to the pandemic. Saturday night will include the Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge. Here we’ll go over how to watch and all you need to know for each event.

NBA Dunk Contest

All-Star Saturday night will get underway at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT. The Dunk contest is always the final event of the night, so you’ll have to wait a bit before it gets going. This year, the participants are Orlando Magic G Cole Anthony, Houston Rockets G Jalen Green, Golden State Warriors F Juan Toscano-Anderson, and reigning champion New York Knicks F Obi Toppin. Green is the slight favorite to win at +200 over Toppin, who is +205.

NBA 3-Point Contest

The 3-point contest is the middle event of the night. The reigning champion is Stephen Curry, who will not be partaking in the event this time around. Last year, he won in an abbreviated event at All-Star weekend with fewer participants (only players in the game). This time around, we’ve got a bigger player pool for the contest. Here are all the participants. Kennard is the favorite terms of odds on DraftKings Sportsbook at +450 while Patty Mills and Fred VanVleet are tied for second at +500 each.

Luke Kennard, Clippers

Patty Mills, Nets

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies

Karl-Anthony Towns, T-Wolves

Zach LaVine, Bulls

Fred VanVleet, Raptors

CJ McCollum, Pelicans

Trae Young, Hawks

NBA Skills Challenge

The first event that will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT is the Skills Challenge. Unlike years past when it would be individual players competing, we have a new format in 2022. There are three teams who will be competing. One team is comprised of all three Antetokounmpo brothers: Giannis, Thanasis and Alex. Another team will be all Cleveland Cavaliers players — Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The last team is all rookies — Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey. The rookie team is favored at +160 on DraftKings Sportsbook.