Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook live stream: How to watch welterweight bout via live online stream

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will spar Saturday, February 29, in the ultimate grudge match from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The main card starts at 1 p.m. ET (6 p.m. locally, in the UK), with ring walks for the Khan-Brook bout expected at around 5 p.m. ET.

Their rivalry has been brewing dating back to the early 2000s when they both rose through the ranks on the British boxing scene. The two fought at the a training camp ahead of the 2004 Olympics, where Khan went on to win a silver medal representing England. Brook never made the squad. The UK natives have been chirping back and forth since then but haven’t taken the ring due to failed negotiations. That all changes this week.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook