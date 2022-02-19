What time will Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook fight start on Saturday, February 19

The AO Arena in Manchester, England will play host to a long-awaited bout between Amir Khan and Kell Brook on Saturday, February 19th. The fight will take place at the AO Arena, with the main card starting at 1 p.m. ET in the US (6 p.m. locally in the UK). There are 10 total fights on the card, with Khan and Brook headlining as the main event.

They were both born in the UK just over six months apart in 1986 and both have had a long and storied career since first sparring in training camps ahead of the 2004 Olympics. Khan enters the ring with the 34-5 record (21 KOs), while Brook sits at 39-3 (27 KOs). It’s the first time they’ve met since going pro, with negotiations falling through at every attempt made to organize the fight before now.

Ring walks for Khan-Brook are expected a fight will broadcast on ESPN+, which means you’ll need a subscription to their service in order to watch. You can subscribe to ESPN+ monthly for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid account, you can watch Khan vs. Brook on the ESPN website or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook