What is the HBCU Legacy Bowl? Which colleges will be represented?

The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl is set to kick off from Yulman Stadium in New Orleans at 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the game was created to showcase NFL Draft eligible prospects from programs representing historically black colleges and universities across the country. The game itself will feature Team Gaither, led by South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, taking on Team Robinson, led by Bowie State head coach Damon Wilson.

Several schools will have players participating in this all-star game, from Division I powers like Jackson State, Florida A&M, and South Carolina State to Division II powers like Albany State and Virginia State. Many of these players have already gotten exposure in front of NFL scouts via last month’s HBCU Combine in Mobile, AL.

Notable players participating in the game is Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass, who threw for 3,568 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021 to earn SWAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. Glass was the first player to accept an invite to the game and some feel he has the chance to sneak into the draft as a late-round selection. Another name to look out for on offense is North Carolina A&T running back Jah-Maine Martin, who led FCS with 23 touchdowns in 2019. An NFL scout suggested that he was the best prospect at the HBCU Combine a few weeks back.

On defense, Fayetteville State defensive lineman Kayshawn James will be participating in the showcase after a solid 2021 season where he earned CIAA Defensive Player of the Year honors by racking up 62 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. Also on the field will be Virginia State defensive back Will Adams, who wowed scouts with his measurements and numbers at the HBCU Combine.

Colleges participating in HBCU Legacy Bowl