How to watch the HBCU Legacy Bowl online via live stream

The HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 19th at 4:00 p.m. ET. The game will get started at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana and can be seen on NFL Network.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is an all-star game featuring players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities who are eligible for the NFL Draft. This is the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, and James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams - two of the co-founders of the Black College Football Hall of Fame - created the event to give HBCU players a better chance at being selected in the NFL Draft.

The game will air on NFL Network and a live stream will be available on NFL Network or the NFL Network app for iOS or Android. If you don’t have a login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.