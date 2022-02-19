 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series kicks off its 2022 season in Daytona. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By Erik Buchinger
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1 at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300. Before the race gets started at 5:00 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 11:35 a.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

NASCAR is holding single-car qualifying this week for all events after limited qualifying in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The circuit primarily used past performance to determine starting lineups. This week, events use two rounds of single-car qualifying to determine the race order. The ten fastest drivers from round one will move onto round two for a second heat. The starting lineup will be determined from there.

Prior to qualifying, A.J. Allmendinger is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +850 odds, followed by Daniel Hemric with +900 odds. Last year’s winner in this race was Austin Cindric, who is not competing in this race, so we’ll have a new winner this weekend.

How to watch qualifying for the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

Date: Saturday, February 19
Time: 11:35 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Entry list

2022 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 starting lineup

Pos # Driver Time
Pos # Driver Time
1 1 Sam Mayer TBD
2 2 Brett Moffitt TBD
3 2 Sheldon Creed TBD
4 4 Bayley Currey TBD
5 5 Matt Mills TBD
6 6 Ryan Vargas TBD
7 7 Joe Graf, Jr. TBD
8 7 Justin Allgaier TBD
9 8 David Starr TBD
10 8 Josh Berry TBD
11 9 Noah Gragson TBD
12 10 Landon Cassill TBD
13 11 Daniel Hemric TBD
14 16 A.J. Allmendinger TBD
15 18 Drew Dollar TBD
16 19 Brandon Jones TBD
17 21 Austin Hill TBD
18 23 Anthony Alfredo TBD
19 24 Jeffrey Earnhardt TBD
20 26 Ryan Truex TBD
21 27 Jeb Burton TBD
22 28 Kyle Sieg TBD
23 31 Myatt Snider TBD
24 33 Natalie Decker TBD
25 34 Jesse Iwuji TBD
26 35 Shane Lee TBD
27 36 Josh Bilicki TBD
28 38 C.J. McLaughlin TBD
29 39 Ryan Sieg TBD
30 44 Tommy Joe Martins TBD
31 45 Caesar Bacarella TBD
32 47 Gray Gaulding TBD
33 48 Jade Buford TBD
34 51 Jeremy Clements TBD
35 52 Harrison Rhodes TBD
36 53 Joey Gase TBD
37 54 Ty Gibbs TBD
38 66 J.J. Yeley TBD
39 68 Brandon Brown TBD
40 74 Tim Viens TBD
41 77 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. TBD
42 78 Josh Williams TBD
43 90 Alex Labbe TBD
44 91 Mason Massey TBD
45 92 Kyle Weatherman TBD
46 98 Riley Herbst TBD
47 99 Stefan Parsons TBD

More From DraftKings Nation