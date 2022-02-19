Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300. Before the race gets started at 5:00 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 11:35 a.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

NASCAR is holding single-car qualifying this week for all events after limited qualifying in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The circuit primarily used past performance to determine starting lineups. This week, events use two rounds of single-car qualifying to determine the race order. The ten fastest drivers from round one will move onto round two for a second heat. The starting lineup will be determined from there.

Prior to qualifying, A.J. Allmendinger is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +850 odds, followed by Daniel Hemric with +900 odds. Last year’s winner in this race was Austin Cindric, who is not competing in this race, so we’ll have a new winner this weekend.

How to watch qualifying for the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

Date: Saturday, February 19

Time: 11:35 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Entry list