Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300. Before the race gets started at 5:00 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 11:35 a.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.
NASCAR is holding single-car qualifying this week for all events after limited qualifying in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The circuit primarily used past performance to determine starting lineups. This week, events use two rounds of single-car qualifying to determine the race order. The ten fastest drivers from round one will move onto round two for a second heat. The starting lineup will be determined from there.
Prior to qualifying, A.J. Allmendinger is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +850 odds, followed by Daniel Hemric with +900 odds. Last year’s winner in this race was Austin Cindric, who is not competing in this race, so we’ll have a new winner this weekend.
How to watch qualifying for the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300
Date: Saturday, February 19
Time: 11:35 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live
Entry list
2022 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 starting lineup
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Time
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Time
|1
|1
|Sam Mayer
|TBD
|2
|2
|Brett Moffitt
|TBD
|3
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|TBD
|4
|4
|Bayley Currey
|TBD
|5
|5
|Matt Mills
|TBD
|6
|6
|Ryan Vargas
|TBD
|7
|7
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|TBD
|8
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|TBD
|9
|8
|David Starr
|TBD
|10
|8
|Josh Berry
|TBD
|11
|9
|Noah Gragson
|TBD
|12
|10
|Landon Cassill
|TBD
|13
|11
|Daniel Hemric
|TBD
|14
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|TBD
|15
|18
|Drew Dollar
|TBD
|16
|19
|Brandon Jones
|TBD
|17
|21
|Austin Hill
|TBD
|18
|23
|Anthony Alfredo
|TBD
|19
|24
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|TBD
|20
|26
|Ryan Truex
|TBD
|21
|27
|Jeb Burton
|TBD
|22
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|TBD
|23
|31
|Myatt Snider
|TBD
|24
|33
|Natalie Decker
|TBD
|25
|34
|Jesse Iwuji
|TBD
|26
|35
|Shane Lee
|TBD
|27
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|TBD
|28
|38
|C.J. McLaughlin
|TBD
|29
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|TBD
|30
|44
|Tommy Joe Martins
|TBD
|31
|45
|Caesar Bacarella
|TBD
|32
|47
|Gray Gaulding
|TBD
|33
|48
|Jade Buford
|TBD
|34
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|TBD
|35
|52
|Harrison Rhodes
|TBD
|36
|53
|Joey Gase
|TBD
|37
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|TBD
|38
|66
|J.J. Yeley
|TBD
|39
|68
|Brandon Brown
|TBD
|40
|74
|Tim Viens
|TBD
|41
|77
|Ronnie Bassett, Jr.
|TBD
|42
|78
|Josh Williams
|TBD
|43
|90
|Alex Labbe
|TBD
|44
|91
|Mason Massey
|TBD
|45
|92
|Kyle Weatherman
|TBD
|46
|98
|Riley Herbst
|TBD
|47
|99
|Stefan Parsons
|TBD