Elimination Chamber predictions: Who will win the WWE title match?

Saturday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia will be the WWE’s final premium live event before officially setting course for Wrestlemania in six weeks.

The card is stacked with and features two Elimination Chamber matches, one of which will be for the WWE Championship. Bobby Lashley will put his belt on the line when stepping into the massive steel structure against the likes of Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, AJ Styles, and Brock Lesnar.

As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $10,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We take a look at one of the four questions you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash below.

Who will win?

Bobby Lashley

Austin Theory

Brock Lesnar

Riddle

Seth Rollins

AJ Styles

Come on, let’s not overthink this people. Brock Lesnar is about to fight Roman Reigns in the main event of Wrestlemania and the only thing that would make that match even bigger is making it a Champion vs. Champion match. On top of that, who in this field could you imagine eliminating Lesnar inside of a giant steel cage? Don’t give this any more though, it’s Lesnar.

