Elimination Chamber 2022: Live results, updates from February PPV

There’s one more pay-per-view stop on the Road to Wrestlemania as Elimination Chamber comes live on Saturday from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Eight matches headline the show, including two Elimination Chamber matches. One of them features Bobby Lashley defending his WWE Championship belt and the other features six women from Raw fighting for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania.

We’ll also have a pair of WWE Hall of Famers for gold as Lita challenges Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s title and Goldberg challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal title. You can play DraftKings’ free $10,000 Elimination Chamber pool here.

We’ll keep track of the show with live updates here:

WWE Championship - Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber match)

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss (Elimination Chamber match to become No. 1 contender for Raw Women’s Championship)

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

Rey Mysterio (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Miz (w/Maryse)

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (w/Happy Corbin) (Falls count anywhere)