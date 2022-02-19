Elimination Chamber 2022: Live results, updates from February PPV

There’s one more pay-per-view stop on the Road to Wrestlemania as Elimination Chamber comes live on Saturday from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Eight matches headline the show, including two Elimination Chamber matches. One of them features Bobby Lashley defending his WWE Championship belt and the other features six women from Raw fighting for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania.
We’ll also have a pair of WWE Hall of Famers for gold as Lita challenges Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s title and Goldberg challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal title. You can play DraftKings’ free $10,000 Elimination Chamber pool here.
We’ll keep track of the show with live updates here: