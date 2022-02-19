Who is playing in HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday?

The Black College Football Hall of Fame will present the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl this weekend, kicking off from Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. The game starts Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Participants will play for either Team Gaither or Team Robinson, in honor of Jake Gaither and Eddie Robinson, some of the best coaches in college football history and legends among Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
One of the top players to keep an eye on at the skill positions is Team Gaither running back Jah-Maine Martin, who played college football at North Carolina A&T. A transfer from the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, one of his best attributes is his speed.
Among the top defensive prospects in the HBCU Legacy Bowl is Team Gaither defensive end Chris Myers from Norfolk State. A transfer from the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, Myers has impressive size at 6-foot-6 and is at his best when he’s disrupting offenses by getting to the quarterback.
This represents the last notable pre-draft All-Star game. The 2022 NFL Combine is on March 1-7 and the 2022 NFL Draft runs April 28-30.
2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl participants
|Player
|Position
|School
|Rafiq Abdul-Wahid
|DL
|Chowan University
|Will Adams
|DB
|Virginia State
|Dee Anderson
|WR
|Alabama A&M
|Zach Anderson
|DB
|Fort Valley State
|Michael Badejo
|DE
|Texas Southern University
|Korey Banks
|WR
|North Carolina A&T
|Luke Barnes
|LS
|Alabama State University
|Bishop Bonnett
|RB
|Florida A&M
|Neil Boudreau
|P
|Morgan State
|Wesley Bowers
|LB
|Bowie State University
|Shemar Bridges
|WR
|Fort Valley State
|Greg Brooks
|OL
|Fayetteville State
|Jeremiah Caine
|DL
|Mississippi Valley State
|Juwan Carter
|QB
|Norfolk State
|Amari Catchings
|OL
|Jacksonville State University
|Louis Chandler
|OL
|Langston University
|Christian Clark
|DL
|Alabama State University
|Rodney Coleman, Jr.
|DB
|Miles College
|Antwan Collier
|S
|Florida A&M
|Keith Corbin, III
|WR
|Jackson State University
|John Davis
|LS
|North Carolina A&T
|Kailon Davis
|DE
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Ke'Lenn Davis
|WR
|Texas Southern University
|Elvin De La Rosa
|DB
|Fayetteville State
|Matthew Derks
|OL
|Delaware State University
|De'Shaan Dixon
|DL
|Norfolk State
|Cam Durley
|OL
|Tennessee State
|James Fagan
|DL
|Hampton University
|Joshua Flowers
|DB
|Winston-Salem State University
|Keenan Forbes
|OL
|Florida A&M
|Javon Frazier
|DL
|Virginia State
|Jaylan Galloway
|OL
|Fayetteville State
|Jerry Garner
|DE
|Mississippi Valley State
|Danny Garza
|OL
|Prairie View A&M
|Chad Gilchrist
|LB
|South Carolina State
|Trey Giles
|DB
|Miles College
|Aqeel Glass
|QB
|Alabama A&M
|Antonio Golden
|DE
|Fort Valley State
|Tison Gray
|OL
|South Carolina State
|Ezra Gray
|RB
|Alabama State University
|Trey Gross
|WR
|Delaware State University
|Marvin Grunshie
|S
|Savannah State University
|Keonte Hampton
|LB
|Jackson State University
|Felix Harper
|QB
|Alcorn State
|Trey Harrell
|WR
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Miquail Harvey
|OL
|Albany State
|Geremy Hickbottom
|QB
|Tennessee State University
|Nathaniel Hines
|OL
|Texas Southern University
|Jamal Holloway
|DL
|Central State
|Savion Hopes
|OL
|Virginia Union University
|Devon Hunt
|LB
|Shaw University
|Jordan Ighofose
|OL
|Grambling State
|Jay Jackson-Williams
|OL
|Florida A&M
|Keyshawn James
|DE
|Fayetteville State
|Untareo Johnson
|LB
|Bethune-Cookman University
|Coemba Jones
|DB
|Albany State
|Zafir Kelly
|DB
|South Carolina State
|Isiah Macklin
|TE
|North Carolina Central
|Taron Mallard
|TE
|Bethune-Cookman University
|Jah-Maine Martin
|RB
|North Carolina A&T
|Derrick Mayweather
|LB
|Florida A&M
|Marquis McClain
|WR
|Southern University
|Ryan McDaniel
|WR
|North Carolina Central
|Chris Myers
|DE
|Norfolk State
|Daniel Norman
|DB
|Morehouse College
|Antwan Owens
|DL
|Jackson State University
|Jawon Pass
|QB
|Prairie View A&M
|Jalen Powell
|OL
|Norfolk State
|LeCharles Pringle
|WR
|Alcorn State
|Noah Rainbow-Douglas
|LB
|North Carolina Central
|Tyrin Ralph
|WR
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Taeyonn Reynolds
|DB
|Elizabeth City State
|Jamal Savage
|OL
|Bethune-Cookman University
|De'jour Simpson
|OL
|North Carolina A&T
|Tevin Singleton
|DB
|Bowie State University
|Ladarius Skelton
|RB
|Southern University
|Jefferson Souza
|K
|Virginia Union University
|Jalen Spady
|OL
|Florida A&M
|Brett Sylve
|RB
|Kentucky State University
|Juwan Taylor
|DB
|Alcorn State
|Jalon Thigpen
|DB
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Montavious Tinch
|TE
|Miles College
|Rigoberto Tinoco
|K
|Benedict College
|Isaiah Totten
|RB
|North Carolina Central
|Will Vereen
|WR
|South Carolina State
|Aaron Walker
|DB
|Howard University
|Tim Walton
|LB
|Texas Southern University
|Jonatan Ward
|P
|Kentucky State University
|Imeek Watkins
|WR
|Chowan University
|Zachary Wilcox
|OL
|Virginia State
|Josh Wilkes
|WR
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Calil Wilkins
|RB
|Bowie State University
|Savion Williams
|DL
|Florida A&M
|Columbus Willis
|OL
|Alcorn State
|Bryce Witt
|QB
|Chowan University
|Myles Wolfolk
|DB
|Bowie State University
|Al Young
|DB
|Jackson State University
|Loren Young
|DL
|Langston University