Who is playing in HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday?

We take a look at which players from HBCU colleges will participate in the first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl.

By Erik Buchinger
American Team QB Aqeel Glass (8) of Alabama A&amp;M University rolls out to pass against the National Team during the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on January 29, 2022, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Black College Football Hall of Fame will present the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl this weekend, kicking off from Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. The game starts Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Participants will play for either Team Gaither or Team Robinson, in honor of Jake Gaither and Eddie Robinson, some of the best coaches in college football history and legends among Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

One of the top players to keep an eye on at the skill positions is Team Gaither running back Jah-Maine Martin, who played college football at North Carolina A&T. A transfer from the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, one of his best attributes is his speed.

Among the top defensive prospects in the HBCU Legacy Bowl is Team Gaither defensive end Chris Myers from Norfolk State. A transfer from the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, Myers has impressive size at 6-foot-6 and is at his best when he’s disrupting offenses by getting to the quarterback.

This represents the last notable pre-draft All-Star game. The 2022 NFL Combine is on March 1-7 and the 2022 NFL Draft runs April 28-30.

2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl participants

Player Position School
Player Position School
Rafiq Abdul-Wahid DL Chowan University
Will Adams DB Virginia State
Dee Anderson WR Alabama A&M
Zach Anderson DB Fort Valley State
Michael Badejo DE Texas Southern University
Korey Banks WR North Carolina A&T
Luke Barnes LS Alabama State University
Bishop Bonnett RB Florida A&M
Neil Boudreau P Morgan State
Wesley Bowers LB Bowie State University
Shemar Bridges WR Fort Valley State
Greg Brooks OL Fayetteville State
Jeremiah Caine DL Mississippi Valley State
Juwan Carter QB Norfolk State
Amari Catchings OL Jacksonville State University
Louis Chandler OL Langston University
Christian Clark DL Alabama State University
Rodney Coleman, Jr. DB Miles College
Antwan Collier S Florida A&M
Keith Corbin, III WR Jackson State University
John Davis LS North Carolina A&T
Kailon Davis DE Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Ke'Lenn Davis WR Texas Southern University
Elvin De La Rosa DB Fayetteville State
Matthew Derks OL Delaware State University
De'Shaan Dixon DL Norfolk State
Cam Durley OL Tennessee State
James Fagan DL Hampton University
Joshua Flowers DB Winston-Salem State University
Keenan Forbes OL Florida A&M
Javon Frazier DL Virginia State
Jaylan Galloway OL Fayetteville State
Jerry Garner DE Mississippi Valley State
Danny Garza OL Prairie View A&M
Chad Gilchrist LB South Carolina State
Trey Giles DB Miles College
Aqeel Glass QB Alabama A&M
Antonio Golden DE Fort Valley State
Tison Gray OL South Carolina State
Ezra Gray RB Alabama State University
Trey Gross WR Delaware State University
Marvin Grunshie S Savannah State University
Keonte Hampton LB Jackson State University
Felix Harper QB Alcorn State
Trey Harrell WR Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Miquail Harvey OL Albany State
Geremy Hickbottom QB Tennessee State University
Nathaniel Hines OL Texas Southern University
Jamal Holloway DL Central State
Savion Hopes OL Virginia Union University
Devon Hunt LB Shaw University
Jordan Ighofose OL Grambling State
Jay Jackson-Williams OL Florida A&M
Keyshawn James DE Fayetteville State
Untareo Johnson LB Bethune-Cookman University
Coemba Jones DB Albany State
Zafir Kelly DB South Carolina State
Isiah Macklin TE North Carolina Central
Taron Mallard TE Bethune-Cookman University
Jah-Maine Martin RB North Carolina A&T
Derrick Mayweather LB Florida A&M
Marquis McClain WR Southern University
Ryan McDaniel WR North Carolina Central
Chris Myers DE Norfolk State
Daniel Norman DB Morehouse College
Antwan Owens DL Jackson State University
Jawon Pass QB Prairie View A&M
Jalen Powell OL Norfolk State
LeCharles Pringle WR Alcorn State
Noah Rainbow-Douglas LB North Carolina Central
Tyrin Ralph WR Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Taeyonn Reynolds DB Elizabeth City State
Jamal Savage OL Bethune-Cookman University
De'jour Simpson OL North Carolina A&T
Tevin Singleton DB Bowie State University
Ladarius Skelton RB Southern University
Jefferson Souza K Virginia Union University
Jalen Spady OL Florida A&M
Brett Sylve RB Kentucky State University
Juwan Taylor DB Alcorn State
Jalon Thigpen DB Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Montavious Tinch TE Miles College
Rigoberto Tinoco K Benedict College
Isaiah Totten RB North Carolina Central
Will Vereen WR South Carolina State
Aaron Walker DB Howard University
Tim Walton LB Texas Southern University
Jonatan Ward P Kentucky State University
Imeek Watkins WR Chowan University
Zachary Wilcox OL Virginia State
Josh Wilkes WR Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Calil Wilkins RB Bowie State University
Savion Williams DL Florida A&M
Columbus Willis OL Alcorn State
Bryce Witt QB Chowan University
Myles Wolfolk DB Bowie State University
Al Young DB Jackson State University
Loren Young DL Langston University

