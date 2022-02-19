Who is playing in HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday?

The Black College Football Hall of Fame will present the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl this weekend, kicking off from Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. The game starts Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Participants will play for either Team Gaither or Team Robinson, in honor of Jake Gaither and Eddie Robinson, some of the best coaches in college football history and legends among Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

One of the top players to keep an eye on at the skill positions is Team Gaither running back Jah-Maine Martin, who played college football at North Carolina A&T. A transfer from the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, one of his best attributes is his speed.

Among the top defensive prospects in the HBCU Legacy Bowl is Team Gaither defensive end Chris Myers from Norfolk State. A transfer from the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, Myers has impressive size at 6-foot-6 and is at his best when he’s disrupting offenses by getting to the quarterback.

This represents the last notable pre-draft All-Star game. The 2022 NFL Combine is on March 1-7 and the 2022 NFL Draft runs April 28-30.