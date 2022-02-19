Pick against the spread, over/under for Virginia-Miami on Saturday

The first time Miami and Virginia hooked up this season it went the way of the Cavaliers 71-58 on February 5 as Miami will look to get revenge with the tilt in the state of Florida on Saturday.

Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes (-2, 130)

The Cavaliers have entered playing some of their best defense of the season with 63 points or fewer allowed in 8 of their last 11 games and are still the slowest team in the country in possessions per game.

Miami has done a lot of things to be one of the more demonstrative outliers among power conference college basketball teams this season but get second chance opportunities is not one of them, getting a rebound on 20.1% of their missed shots, which is 331st in the country.

Virginia overall has been a below average 3-point shooting team, ranked 257th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage, which dips to 28.7% in road games and overall are blocking nine percent of opponents shot attempts, which ranks 16th in the country.

In the first matchup between these teams it took both teams shooting a combined 57% from the floor and an 8-of-15 3-point shooting performance from Virginia to get 129 total points on the board.

This may not be a traditional Virginia team but the slow style remains steady and on Saturday it will lead to another patented rock fight.

The Play: Virginia vs Miami Total Under 130

