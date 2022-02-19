Who won last year’s NBA dunk contest?

The 2022 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest will be the final event of All-Star Saturday Night at 8:00 ET from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The event can be seen on TNT. The competitors will feature Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Obi Toppin (New York Knicks), Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors).

Below is a look at the odds for the four participants on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jalen Green: +200

Obi Toppin: +205

Cole Anthony: +300

Juan Toscano-Anderson: +340

Last year’s winner

The 2021 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest winner was Anfernee Simons from the Portland Trail Blazers when he defeated Toppin in the final round.

Below is a look at Simons’ dunks from last year that won him the event.

Notable previous winners

The Dunk Contest has provided with plenty of classic moments during its history. The NBA’s first dunk contest occurred in 1976-77, but the format was a season-long event. It became a stand-alone event during All-Star Weekend in 1984, and Larry Nance was the first ever winner in this format. Other notable stars to win the event include Dominique Wilkins (twice), Michael Jordan (twice), Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter and more.

Here’s a look at the last five winners of the event.