Who won last year’s NBA three-point contest?

Eight sharp shooters will be in this year’s NBA Three-Point Contest from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the second event of All-Star Saturday Night, which will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Saturday night’s Three-Point Contest competitors will include Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors), CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans), Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Luke Kennard (Los Angeles Clippers), Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).
Below is a look at the odds for the event according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Luke Kennard: +400
Patty Mills: +450
Fred VanVleet: +500
Zach LaVine: +550
Trae Young: +600
Desmond Bane: +600
CJ McCollum: +800
Karl-Anthony Towns: +1300
Last year’s winner
Stephen Curry is the defending champ from the 2021 Three-Point Contest, but he will not be participating this season. He won the event on the final shot, and here’s a look at the highlights from last year in Atlanta.
Notable previous winners
The Three-Point Contest started during the 1985-86 season, and Larry Bird won the first three events. Other notable stars to win this event include Curry (twice), Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Dirk Nowitzki, Kyrie Irving and more.
Below is a look at the previous five winners of the event.
- 2017: Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets)
- 2018: Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
- 2019: Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)
- 2020: Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings)
- 2021: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)