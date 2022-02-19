Who won last year’s NBA three-point contest?

Eight sharp shooters will be in this year’s NBA Three-Point Contest from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the second event of All-Star Saturday Night, which will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Saturday night’s Three-Point Contest competitors will include Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors), CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans), Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Luke Kennard (Los Angeles Clippers), Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

Below is a look at the odds for the event according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luke Kennard: +400

Patty Mills: +450

Fred VanVleet: +500

Zach LaVine: +550

Trae Young: +600

Desmond Bane: +600

CJ McCollum: +800

Karl-Anthony Towns: +1300

Last year’s winner

Stephen Curry is the defending champ from the 2021 Three-Point Contest, but he will not be participating this season. He won the event on the final shot, and here’s a look at the highlights from last year in Atlanta.

Notable previous winners

The Three-Point Contest started during the 1985-86 season, and Larry Bird won the first three events. Other notable stars to win this event include Curry (twice), Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Dirk Nowitzki, Kyrie Irving and more.

Below is a look at the previous five winners of the event.