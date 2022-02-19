NASCAR starting lineup: Qualifying settled for Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity race

Round 2 update: The second round of qualifying is a wrap and Daniel Hemric has claimed the pole position. Austin Hill joins him on the second row. The top ten is below and the full starting lineup is at the bottom of the page.

Daniel Hemric: 49.221 Austin Hill: 49.336 Jade Buford: 49.355 Sheldon Creed: 49.451 Brett Moffitt: 49.548 Josh Berry: 49.552 Landon Cassill: 49.552 Ryan Vargas: 49.58 Brandon Jones: 49.591 Riley Herbst: 49.657

Round 1 update: The first round is a wrap and Daniel Hemric was the fastest driver. The rest of the top ten that advances to the second round includes Jade Buford, Ryan Vargas, Sheldon Creed, Brett Moffitt, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Josh Berry, Landon Cassill, and Riley Herbst.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns on Saturday night with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 race at Daytona. The race will get started from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida at 5 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

Prior to that, qualifying is taking place, getting underway at 11:35 a.m. on FS1 to determine the starting lineup for the race later in the evening. A.J. Allmendinger is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +850 odds prior to qualifying. He’s followed by Daniel Hemric with +900 odds. Austin Cindric won last year’s race but will not be competing this year.

Qualifying features two rounds. The first round sees the entire field each run a single lap to achieve the fastest time. The top ten then advance to the second round of qualifying, from which the top ten race order is settled.

UPDATE: Below is the full starting lineup for Saturday’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity Series race.