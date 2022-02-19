NASCAR starting lineup: Qualifying settled for Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity race

Round 2 update: The second round of qualifying is a wrap and Daniel Hemric has claimed the pole position. Austin Hill joins him on the second row. The top ten is below and the full starting lineup is at the bottom of the page.
- Daniel Hemric: 49.221
- Austin Hill: 49.336
- Jade Buford: 49.355
- Sheldon Creed: 49.451
- Brett Moffitt: 49.548
- Josh Berry: 49.552
- Landon Cassill: 49.552
- Ryan Vargas: 49.58
- Brandon Jones: 49.591
- Riley Herbst: 49.657
Round 1 update: The first round is a wrap and Daniel Hemric was the fastest driver. The rest of the top ten that advances to the second round includes Jade Buford, Ryan Vargas, Sheldon Creed, Brett Moffitt, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Josh Berry, Landon Cassill, and Riley Herbst.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns on Saturday night with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 race at Daytona. The race will get started from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida at 5 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.
Prior to that, qualifying is taking place, getting underway at 11:35 a.m. on FS1 to determine the starting lineup for the race later in the evening. A.J. Allmendinger is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +850 odds prior to qualifying. He’s followed by Daniel Hemric with +900 odds. Austin Cindric won last year’s race but will not be competing this year.
Qualifying features two rounds. The first round sees the entire field each run a single lap to achieve the fastest time. The top ten then advance to the second round of qualifying, from which the top ten race order is settled.
UPDATE: Below is the full starting lineup for Saturday’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity Series race.
2022 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 starting lineup
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|Pos
|#
|Driver
|1
|11
|Daniel Hemric
|2
|48
|Austin Hill
|3
|6
|Jade Buford
|4
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|5
|2
|Brett Moffitt
|6
|21
|Josh Berry
|7
|19
|Landon Cassill
|8
|8
|Ryan Vargas
|9
|10
|Brandon Jones
|10
|98
|Riley Herbst
|11
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|12
|18
|Drew Dollar
|13
|68
|Brandon Brown
|14
|9
|Noah Gragson
|15
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|16
|23
|Anthony Alfredo
|17
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|18
|5
|Matt Mills
|19
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|20
|24
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|21
|66
|J.J. Yeley
|22
|45
|Caesar Bacarella
|23
|92
|Kyle Weatherman
|24
|78
|Josh Williams
|25
|4
|Bayley Currey
|26
|38
|C.J. McLaughlin
|27
|27
|Jeb Burton
|28
|53
|Joey Gase
|29
|7
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|30
|34
|Jesse Iwuji
|31
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|32
|44
|Tommy Joe Martins
|33
|31
|Myatt Snider
|34
|1
|Sam Mayer
|35
|8
|David Starr
|36
|90
|Alex Labbe
|37
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|38
|99
|Stefan Parsons
|39
|91
|Mason Massey
|40
|33
|Natalie Decker
|41
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|42
|35
|Shane Lee
|43
|47
|Gray Gaulding
|44
|26
|Ryan Truex
|45
|77
|Ronnie Bassett, Jr.
|46
|52
|Harrison Rhodes
|47
|74
|Tim Viens