NASCAR starting lineup: Qualifying settled for Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity race

The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity Series race takes place on Saturday. We’ve got the full racing order for the Xfinity Series opener at Daytona.

By David Fucillo Updated
AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 chevyliners.com Chevrolet, races during the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Round 2 update: The second round of qualifying is a wrap and Daniel Hemric has claimed the pole position. Austin Hill joins him on the second row. The top ten is below and the full starting lineup is at the bottom of the page.

  1. Daniel Hemric: 49.221
  2. Austin Hill: 49.336
  3. Jade Buford: 49.355
  4. Sheldon Creed: 49.451
  5. Brett Moffitt: 49.548
  6. Josh Berry: 49.552
  7. Landon Cassill: 49.552
  8. Ryan Vargas: 49.58
  9. Brandon Jones: 49.591
  10. Riley Herbst: 49.657

Round 1 update: The first round is a wrap and Daniel Hemric was the fastest driver. The rest of the top ten that advances to the second round includes Jade Buford, Ryan Vargas, Sheldon Creed, Brett Moffitt, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Josh Berry, Landon Cassill, and Riley Herbst.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns on Saturday night with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 race at Daytona. The race will get started from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida at 5 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

Prior to that, qualifying is taking place, getting underway at 11:35 a.m. on FS1 to determine the starting lineup for the race later in the evening. A.J. Allmendinger is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +850 odds prior to qualifying. He’s followed by Daniel Hemric with +900 odds. Austin Cindric won last year’s race but will not be competing this year.

Qualifying features two rounds. The first round sees the entire field each run a single lap to achieve the fastest time. The top ten then advance to the second round of qualifying, from which the top ten race order is settled.

UPDATE: Below is the full starting lineup for Saturday’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Xfinity Series race.

2022 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 starting lineup

Pos # Driver
1 11 Daniel Hemric
2 48 Austin Hill
3 6 Jade Buford
4 2 Sheldon Creed
5 2 Brett Moffitt
6 21 Josh Berry
7 19 Landon Cassill
8 8 Ryan Vargas
9 10 Brandon Jones
10 98 Riley Herbst
11 16 A.J. Allmendinger
12 18 Drew Dollar
13 68 Brandon Brown
14 9 Noah Gragson
15 54 Ty Gibbs
16 23 Anthony Alfredo
17 7 Justin Allgaier
18 5 Matt Mills
19 39 Ryan Sieg
20 24 Jeffrey Earnhardt
21 66 J.J. Yeley
22 45 Caesar Bacarella
23 92 Kyle Weatherman
24 78 Josh Williams
25 4 Bayley Currey
26 38 C.J. McLaughlin
27 27 Jeb Burton
28 53 Joey Gase
29 7 Joe Graf, Jr.
30 34 Jesse Iwuji
31 36 Josh Bilicki
32 44 Tommy Joe Martins
33 31 Myatt Snider
34 1 Sam Mayer
35 8 David Starr
36 90 Alex Labbe
37 51 Jeremy Clements
38 99 Stefan Parsons
39 91 Mason Massey
40 33 Natalie Decker
41 28 Kyle Sieg
42 35 Shane Lee
43 47 Gray Gaulding
44 26 Ryan Truex
45 77 Ronnie Bassett, Jr.
46 52 Harrison Rhodes
47 74 Tim Viens

