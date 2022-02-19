Top 16 seeds in NCAA Tournament revealed by selection committee

In an attempt to fill as much television time as possible, and in a move stolen from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, today the men’s basketball selection committee revealed the top four lines of the NCAA Tournament field. This is how the best 16 teams would look if today, February 19th, was Selection Sunday.

Here are the top 16 seeds if the NCAA Tournament started today according to the men’s basketball selection committee revealed.

Top 16 seeds

Gonzaga (West) Auburn (Midwest) Arizona (South) Kansas (East) Baylor (South) Kentucky (East) Purdue (Midwest) Duke (West) Villanova (East) Texas Tech (Midwest) Tennessee (South) Illinois (West) Wisconsin (East) UCLA (Midwest) Providence (South) Texas (West)

No team that has ever been in this position has ever missed the NCAA Tournament during the four years this show has been done previously. So if you’re a fan of one of these 16 schools, you can probably start asking for time off from work.

As there isn’t really a mid-major candidate that deserves to be on a top four line at this point (with apologies to Murray State, that wasn’t going to happen with your schedule), the most interesting question is where to place Providence. The Friars are 21-3, 11-2 in the Big East, but are also the luckiest college basketball team this century according to KenPom. But the Friars record so far is enough to get them on a top line despite that same KenPom having them as the 45th best team in the country by the advanced stats.

And while Auburn at 24-2 has played a demonstrably more challenging conference schedule in the SEC, they’re still ranked behind the 22-2 Gonzaga Bulldogs of the WCC. It means eye test and margin of victory is still a major factor in how this is being decided by the committee.