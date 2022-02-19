The Miz possibly teases Cody Rhodes as tag team partner

Saturday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view opened with Rey Mysterio defeating The Miz on the kickoff show, an outcome that predictably angered the “A-List” superstar.

In a promo later in the show, he revealed that he’d find a tag team partner to even the odds.

He describes this partner as a “superlative athlete” with “similar handsome features” and “a global superstar.” It doesn’t take much to see that he could possibly be referring to none other than Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes made headlines this week with the announcement that he’d be leaving AEW and subsequent reports indicated that he didn’t have a no-compete clause in contract, freeing him up to make an immediate jump to the WWE. The second-generation star was a mainstay on WWE television from 2007-2016 before departing the company. After a few years on the independent circuit, he helped launch AEW in 2019 and became a three-time TNT Champion.

A possible team with Miz would make sense considering that both have made strides as crossover stars, having their own respective shows following their lives and appearing as hosts of various gameshows. It also makes sense considering that Rhodes had a memorable feud with Mysterio in his initial WWE run.

There is a possibility of this tease coming to fruition and at the same time, this could be the company playing into the rumors and trolling the audience. We’ll see on Raw.