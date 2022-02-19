Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook results: Live updates, round-by-round scoring for grudge match

It’s fight afternoon with a big rivalry bout coming to us live from England. Amir Khan (34-5, 21 KO) faces off against Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KO) at a 149-pound catchweight in Manchester at the AO Arena. The card got underway just 1 p.m. ET and is airing on ESPN+. The main event is expected to get started in the 5 p.m. hour.

Here are the winners during the undercard so far:

Tasha Jonas (10-2-1, 7 KO) vs Christian Namus (25-6, 8 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds, for vacant WBO title

Frazer Clarke (debut) vs Jake Darnell (debut), heavyweights, 6 rounds

Hassan Azim won by points over MJ Hall (40-36)

Adam Azim secures third-round TKO (2:09) of Jordan Ellison

Brad Rea secures first round TKO (1:53) of Craig McCarthy

The Ringside Cam of @BradRea_'s nasty KO #KhanBrook | Streaming in the US & CA on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/FQzjoeqj8G — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 19, 2022

Viddal Riley wins on points (60-53) over Willbeforce Shihepo

Germaine Brown wins unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 99-92) over Charlie Schofield

Brook comes into the fight as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -165. Khan is a +135 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 9.5 with under priced at -120. The winning method odds are priced as follows:

Khan by decision or technical decision: +380

Khan by KO, TKO, DQ: +300

Brook by decision or technical decision: +380

Brook by KO, TKO, DQ: +115

Draw: +2000

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Round 8

Round 9

Round 10

Round 11

Round 12