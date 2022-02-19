 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook results: Live updates, round-by-round scoring for grudge match

Amir Khan and Kell Brook fight on Saturday to settle their long-standing grudge. We’ll be updating round by round.

By David Fucillo Updated
Amir Khan and Kell Brook pose towards their supporters during the official weigh-in at Manchester Central Convention Complex on February 18, 2022 in Manchester, England. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It’s fight afternoon with a big rivalry bout coming to us live from England. Amir Khan (34-5, 21 KO) faces off against Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KO) at a 149-pound catchweight in Manchester at the AO Arena. The card got underway just 1 p.m. ET and is airing on ESPN+. The main event is expected to get started in the 5 p.m. hour.

Here are the winners during the undercard so far:

  • Tasha Jonas (10-2-1, 7 KO) vs Christian Namus (25-6, 8 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds, for vacant WBO title
  • Frazer Clarke (debut) vs Jake Darnell (debut), heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Hassan Azim won by points over MJ Hall (40-36)
  • Adam Azim secures third-round TKO (2:09) of Jordan Ellison
  • Brad Rea secures first round TKO (1:53) of Craig McCarthy
  • Viddal Riley wins on points (60-53) over Willbeforce Shihepo
  • Germaine Brown wins unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 99-92) over Charlie Schofield

Brook comes into the fight as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -165. Khan is a +135 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 9.5 with under priced at -120. The winning method odds are priced as follows:

Khan by decision or technical decision: +380
Khan by KO, TKO, DQ: +300
Brook by decision or technical decision: +380
Brook by KO, TKO, DQ: +115
Draw: +2000

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Round 8

Round 9

Round 10

Round 11

Round 12

