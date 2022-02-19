How much are Kell Brook, Amir Khan getting paid for Saturday’s grudge match?

Kell Brook and Amir Khan squared off in Manchester, England on Saturday evening and it was a one-sided affair. Brook and Khan have had a grudge for going on two decades and Brook had been pushing to fight Khan for years. They finally met and Brook dominated, securing a sixth round TKO.

Although it was a one-sided fight for Brook, both he and Khan cashed in with this one. The Mirror is reporting Khan was expected to earn at least £5 million while Brook was expected to earn at least £3m. The Sports Grail reported Khan had a $3 million guaranteed and with 60% of the PPV share could earn up to $8 million. Meanwhile, they had Brook earning $1 million guaranteed and $4 million after his 40% PPV share.

There is reportedly a rematch clause, but it’s hard to see anybody being able to justify running this one back. Even if Brook got more than Khan in a rematch, it’s unlikely they would earn nearly as much after this one-sided affair.