CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Wednesday, February 2

The winter CONCACAF World Cup qualifying window is coming to a close, with each team playing one more match until they break for almost two months.

The USMNT dropped a 2-0 result to Canada on Sunday, widening the gap between the first-place Canadians (22 points) and the second-place Americans (18 points). Mexico played to a scoreless draw with Costa Rica, pulling one point ahead of Panama while sitting level on points with the USA. The Americans own the second place spot thanks to the goal differential tiebreaker.

Panama grabbed a 3-2 win, despite Jamaica’s best efforts late in the game to find an equalizer. Rounding out Sunday’s action was El Salvador taking all three points from Honduras with a 2-0 win.

All eight teams will be in action again on Wednesday, February 2nd, starting with Jamaica playing host to fifth-place Costa Rica. That will be followed by the USA taking on Honduras at home, El Salvador hosting Canada, with the night wrapping up as Mexico hosts Panama.

Each team only has four matches left to play in the final round of qualifying, and as the race tightens up in the top four, each team will be looking to grab as many points as possible down the stretch.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule Wednesday, February 2

Jamaica vs. Costa Rica

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Jamaica +190, Draw +195, Costa Rica +155

USA vs. Honduras

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: USA -600, Draw +550, Honduras +1400

El Salvador vs. Canada

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: El Salvador +300, Draw +230, Canada -110

Mexico vs. Panama

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Mexico -340, Draw +425, Panama +850