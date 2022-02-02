How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream on Wed, Feb 2

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play is heading down the home stretch as each team just has four more matches to play in the final round. We have one more match day to go in the winter window before they break for nearly two months.

The action kicks off on Wednesday with Jamaica hosting Costa Rica at 7:00 p.m. ET. USA plays host to Honduras at 7:30 p.m., with El Salvador hosting Canada at 9:00 p.m. The action wraps up with Mexico taking on Panama at home, kicking off at 10:00 p.m.

The USMNT will be looking to make up some ground on first-place Canada after suffering a 2-0 loss to their northern foes on Sunday. Canada sits atop the table with 22 points, while USA and Mexico both sit with 18 points. USA holds the second place spot at the moment thanks to the goal differential tiebreaker.

USA vs. Honduras will be broadcast on FS1, with all four matches being shown either on Universo, Univision, and/or TUDN. If you don’t have a TV or cable subscription, all matches will be streamed on fuboTV, while all but the USA match will be streamed on Paramount+.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Wednesday, February 2

Jamaica vs. Costa Rica

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Universo

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Moneyline odds: Jamaica +190, Draw +195, Costa Rica +155

USA vs. Honduras

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Livestream: fuboTV

Moneyline odds: USA -600, Draw +550, Honduras +1400

El Salvador vs. Canada

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Universo

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Moneyline odds: El Salvador +300, Draw +230, Canada -110

Mexico vs. Panama

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Univison, TUDN

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Moneyline odds: Mexico -340, Draw +425, Panama +850