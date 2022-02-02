Mexico vs. Panama start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

Mexico will play host to Panama in their final match of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying winter window. El Tri split the results in their previous two matches in January, logging a 2-1 win over Jamaica last week, followed by a scoreless draw against Costa Rica on Sunday. Panama had a similar scenario, losing their first match last week in a 1-0 result to Costa Rica, but followed that up with a 3-2 win over Jamaica on Sunday.

The two teams will face off against each other in their final match before the break. The final qualifying window will take place at the end of March.

Kickoff for the contest is set for Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. ET as Mexico gets the home field advantage at Estadio Azteca. A nationwide broadcast will be available on Univision and TUDN, while it will also be streamed on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

Mexico vs. Panama

Date: Wednesday, February 2

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Univision, TUDN

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Mexico had a chance to jump ahead of the United States on Sunday, as the USMNT ended up with no points in their 2-0 loss to first-place Canada. El Tri dominated the Costa Ricans on paper, outshooting their opponents 25-6 overall and controlling a staggering 73 percent of possession. However, the Mexicans were only able to get one of those shots on frame as Costa Rica held the game to a scoreless draw.

That result put Mexico tied on points with the USA at 18, but just behind them in third place thanks to the goal differential tiebreaker. They’ll hope that with a win, and a little help from the USA’s opponents Honduras, they can jump into second place before heading into the next break.

Panama is just one point behind El Tri in the table, sitting in fourth place with 17 points. A win on Wednesday could potentially put them all the way in second place, again depending on the result of the USA-Honduras matchup. They dropped three goals on Jamaica on Sunday after going down 1-0 in the fifth minute. Javain Brown notched an own goal in Panama’s favor in the 43rd minute, leveling the score heading into halftime. Eric Davis and Anibal Mello both added goals relatively early on in the second half, and Jamaica was only able to find one more goal in the 87th minute, ending the game 3-2.

Mexico is favored to win this match, with their moneyline odds at -340 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Panama’s odds are at +850, while a draw comes in at +425.