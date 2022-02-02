Mexico vs. Panama live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

With one more match left to play in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying winter window, Panama will pay a visit to Estadio Azteca to take on Mexico on Wednesday night.

Mexico is coming off a scoreless draw with Costa Rica, while Panama squeaked out a 3-2 win over Jamaica as they held off a late surge from the Reggae Boyz. Panama sits in fourth place, just one point behind El Tri.

Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET in Mexico City, with the match being broadcast on Univision and TUDN in the United States. If you don’t have access to a TV or cable subscription, Paramount+ and fuboTV will also offer live online streams of the match.

Mexico vs. Panama

Date: Wednesday, February 2

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Univision, TUDN

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Mexico dominated Costa Rica on Sunday, on paper, anyway. They outshot the Costa Ricans 25-6 overall, but El Tri was only able to get one of those shots on target. They also controlled an overwhelming 73 percent of possession, but Los Ticos were able to bunker down and keep the clean sheet, earning themselves a point and stopping Mexico from jumping into second place.

Panama sits firmly in fourth place, a full four points ahead of fifth-place Costa Rica. The Panamanians are just one point behind Mexico, and that coveted third-place spot that will earn an automatic berth into the World Cup. While they’d most likely still be happy to finish in fourth and earn a trip to the intercontinental playoff, getting a leg up on Mexico before the final window in March would be ideal for Panama.

Mexico will be without Luis Rodriguez and Hector Moreno, who will both serve a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation. Panama will look to capitalize on El Tri missing two stalwart defenders, with the speed of guys like Alberto Quintero and Cesar Yanis in the attack.

Unsurprisingly, El Tri is favored to win the match outright, with their moneyline odds at -340 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Panama is +850 while a draw is set at +425.