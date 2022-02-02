USA vs. Honduras start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

The US Men’s National Team will wrap up their CONCACAF World Cup qualfiying winter window with a match at home against last-place Honduras. The Americans just suffered a 2-0 loss to first-place Canada, putting them four points behind the Canadians, and tied on points with Mexico. Luckily, USA holds the goal differential tiebreaker, putting them in second place.

The match, set to take place at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. With temperatures in the single digits, it’ll be a freezing cold night as the Americans look to take all three points and finish off this window with a victory.

The match will be broadcast nationwide on FS1 as well as Univision and TUDN. If you don’t have a TV or cable subscription, or just won’t have access to a television around game time, you can find a streaming option on fuboTV with a subscription.

USA vs. Honduras

Date: Wednesday, February 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Livestream: fuboTV

Honduras, winless through their first 10 games, is already mathematically eliminated from contention and will not be advancing to the World Cup. With not much left to play for other than pride, they’ll hope to spoil the Americans’ game plan and surprise them with a win. The USMNT, however, will hope to finish this window strong with a win as they look to close the gap on Canada.

They’ll have to do it without midfielder Tyler Adams (hamstring) and defender Chris Richards (ankle), who both suffered injuries in the loss to Canada. Both Bundesliga-based players will miss the match against Honduras, but by all counts should be ready to go for the final three matches at the end of March.

The USA is heavily favored to win, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with moneyline odds at -575. Honduras sits at +1200 to win, while a draw is set at +600.