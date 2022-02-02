USA vs. Honduras live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

With just one more match to play in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying winter window, the USMNT will look to gain some ground on first-place Canada as they play host to last-place Honduras. The USA sits four points behind the Canadians after suffering a 2-0 loss to them on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. The match will be broadcast live nationwide on FS1, Univision, and TUDN, with a livestream option available on fuboTV.

The USMNT sits in second place, tied on points with Mexico as they both have 18, but the Americans edge out El Tri on goal differential.

Honduras, winless through all 10 games so far, have already been eliminated from World Cup contention as it’s now mathematically impossible for them to secure a top-four finish.

USA vs. Honduras

Date: Wednesday, Februrary 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1, Univision, TUDN

Livestream: fuboTV

The US Men’s National Team will look to finish the winter window strong after their big 2-0 loss to Canada on Sunday. The USA had a chance to leapfrog the Canadians and overtake the first place spot, but they couldn’t get it done despite outshooting their opponents and controlling majority of possession. A seventh-minute goal from Cyle Larin put the Americans on the back foot early on, while Sam Adekugbe put the game officially out of reach in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Now, the Americans will hope to capitalize on a struggling Honduras side, who haven’t won a game and have already been eliminated. The USA is 18-4-5 in the all-time series against Honduras, dating all the way back to 1965. They lead the series 7-2-2 in World Cup qualifying play alone.

The USA will have to get the win without midfielder Tyler Adams (hamstring) and defender Chris Richards (ankle) who both picked up injuries in the loss to Canada.

Honduras, with not much left to play for but pride, have had a hard time scoring in the final round of qualifying as they’ve only put five balls in the back of the net through 10 games. They’ve also allowed the most goals out of anyone with 19, putting their goal differential at an octagonal-worst -14.

A win for the Americans would send them into the break on a strong note, potentially coming within one point of Canada, depending on the results of their matchup against El Salvador.