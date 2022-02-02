CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings following Feb 2 matches

CONCACAF is wrapping up the final day of the winter slate of World Cup qualifying. The eight teams are back for their final three games in March, but in the meantime, Wednesday is bringing some key results.

The slate opened with Jamaica hosting Costa Rica. Jamaica was already eliminated from World Cup contention, while Costa Rica’s best shot is likely in the fourth place qualifying slot. Costa Rica beat Jamaica 1-0 and improves to 4-3-3 in qualifying. They are two points back of fourth-place Panama pending the latter’s match with Mexico Wednesday evening.

The other two matches of the evening see the US hosting Honduras and El Salvador hosting Canada. The US is rolling over Honduras in the freezing cold of Minnesota, leading 2-0 in the second half. We’ll update these results as they come in Wednesday evening.

UPDATE: The USMNT finished up with a 3-0 win over Honduras. Their next game is against Mexico, a win in which will likely be enough to ensure they avoid fourth place in the standings.

The top three teams receive automatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place team goes to a playoff round among all the federations, scheduled to take place in June 2022.

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings, through Feb 2