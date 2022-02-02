How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the February 2nd episode

AEW returns to Chicago tonight with a new episode of Dynamite coming live from Wintrust Arena.

We’re just over a month away from the Revolution pay-per-view in Orlando so tonight’s show should start pointing us towards that direction with the build. Three matches have been announced for this evening and that includes one that’s been months in the making.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, February 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

After months of back-and-forth on the mic, we’ll finally get the long anticipated matchup between MJF and CM Punk in Punk’s hometown of Chicago tonight. The match was finally set up during last week’s episode when The Pinnacle laid waste to the wrestling legend and MJF sat on him and declared “I’ll see you in Chicago.” With Revolution close, however, one has to wonder if this will be some kind of bait-and-switch and they’ll do the actual match at the pay-per-view.

Also on the show, we’ll get a TBS Championship Tournament rematch with Nyla Rose facing Ruby Soho. And the Kings of the Black Throne team of Brody King and Malakai Black will face the Death Triangle team of Pac and Penta El Zero Meido.