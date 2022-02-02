Full field for 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

What makes the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am one of the best events on the PGA Tour is not just the fantastic golf in one of the most beautiful parts of the world. It’s also watching famous people play the same course the pros do, and often looking as bad as you do out there.
Bill Murray is the most famous frequent guest of Pebble Beach since Bing Crosby stopped playing in the “Crosby Clambake” decades ago. Jack Lemmon was another legendary looper at this tournament, famously striving to make the Sunday cut each year but forever coming up short.
He also hit one of the most famous shots at Pebble Beach, forming a human chain with Clint Eastwood to play his ball while exposed to the Pacific Ocean in 1987. It’s not quite Tom Watson at the ‘82 US Open on 17, but it’s close. And no, he didn’t take the penalty for outside assistance.
But that’s what makes this tournament so fun, and a terrific watch over the Super Bowl bye weekend. Here is the complete field for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teeing off Thursday, February 4th.
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field
PGA Tour Pros
Aaron Baddeley
Aaron Rai
Adam Hadwin
Adam Svensson
Alex Cejka
Alex Smalley
Andrew Landry
Andrew Novak
Andrew Putnam
Austin Cook
Austin Eckroat
Austin Smotherman
Beau Hossler
Ben Crane
Ben Kohles
Bill Haas
Bo Hoag
Bo Van Pelt
Brad Marek
Brandon Hagy
Brandon Harkins
Brandon Wu
Brandt Snedeker
Brendon Todd
Brett Drewitt
Brian Gay
Brian Harman
Brian Stuard
Brice Garnett
Bronson Burgoon
Callum Tarren
Cameron Champ
Cameron Percy
Cameron Tringale
Camilo Villegas
Chad Ramey
Chan Kim
Charl Schwartzel
Charley Hoffman
Chase Seiffert
Chesson Hadley
Chez Reavie
Chris Kirk
Chris Stroud
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Curtis Thompson
D.A. Points
D.J. Trahan
Daniel Berger
David Hearn
David Lipsky
David Skinns
Davis Love III
Davis Riley
Dawie van der Walt
Dean Burmester
Denny McCarthy
Doc Redman
Dylan Frittelli
Dylan Wu
Grayson Murray
Greg Chalmers
Greyson Sigg
Hayden Buckley
J.J. Spaun
James Hahn
Jared Wolfe
Jason Day
Jim Knous
Jimmy Walker
Joel Dahmen
John Merrick
John Murphy
John Senden
Johnson Wagner
Jonas Blixt
Jonathan Byrd
Jordan Spieth
Joseph Bramlett
Joshua Creel
Justin Lower
Justin Rose
Keith Mitchell
Kelly Kraft
Kevin Chappell
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Streelman
Kevin Tway
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Kurt Kitayama
Kyle Stanley
Lanto Griffin
Lee Hodges
Lucas Glover
Luke Donald
Mackenzie Hughes
Mark Baldwin
Mark Hubbard
Martin Trainer
Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Jones
Matt Kuchar
Matthew NeSmith
Matthias Schwab
Maverick McNealy
Max McGreevy
Michael Gligic
Michael Thompson
Min Woo Lee
Mito Pereira
Nate Lashley
Nick Hardy
Nick Taylor
Nick Watney
Pat Perez
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Rodgers
Paul Barjon
Peter Jacobsen
Peter Malnati
Peter Uihlein
Richy Werenski
Ricky Barnes
Robert Garrigus
Russell Knox
Ryan Armour
Ryan Moore
Ryan Palmer
Ryuji Imada
Sahith Theegala
Sangmoon Bae
Satoshi Kodaira
Scott Brown
Scott Gutschewski
Scott Piercy
Scott Stallings
Seamus Power
Sean O’Hair
Seth Reeves
Seung-Yul Noh
Stephan Jaeger
Stewart Cink
Sung Kang
Taylor Moore
Taylor Pendrith
Ted Potter, Jr.
Tom Hoge
Tom Lehman
Tommy Gainey
Trey Mullinax
Troy Merritt
Tyler Duncan
Tyler McCumber
Vaughn Taylor
Vince Whaley
Wyndham Clark
Celebrity Amateurs
Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Canelo Álvarez - Boxer
Bret Baier - Fox News Channel
Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers
Don Cheadle - Actor
Kira K. Dixon - Golf writer
Josh Duhamel - Actor
Scott Eastwood - Son of Clint Eastwood
Larry Fitzgerald - NFL free agent
Colt Ford - Singer
Mia Hamm - Women’s Soccer GOAT
Thomas Keller - 3-Star Michelin Chef
Charles Kelley - Singer
Huey Lewis - Singer
Bill Murray - Mark Twain Prize winner, American Genius
Macklemore - Rapper??
Lukas Nelson - Singer
Kathryn Newton - Abigail in Big Little Lies, scratch golfer
Michael Peña - Actor
Chris O’Donnell - Actor
Jake Owen - Singer
Alfonso Ribeiro - Carlton from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Ray Romano - Cousin of Dan Le Batard Show’s Chris Cote
Darius Rucker - Grand Ole Opry member
ScHoolboy Q - Rapper
Alex Smith - Replacement level quarterback
Steve Young - USFL legend