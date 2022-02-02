Full field for 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

What makes the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am one of the best events on the PGA Tour is not just the fantastic golf in one of the most beautiful parts of the world. It’s also watching famous people play the same course the pros do, and often looking as bad as you do out there.

Bill Murray is the most famous frequent guest of Pebble Beach since Bing Crosby stopped playing in the “Crosby Clambake” decades ago. Jack Lemmon was another legendary looper at this tournament, famously striving to make the Sunday cut each year but forever coming up short.

He also hit one of the most famous shots at Pebble Beach, forming a human chain with Clint Eastwood to play his ball while exposed to the Pacific Ocean in 1987. It’s not quite Tom Watson at the ‘82 US Open on 17, but it’s close. And no, he didn’t take the penalty for outside assistance.

But that’s what makes this tournament so fun, and a terrific watch over the Super Bowl bye weekend. Here is the complete field for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teeing off Thursday, February 4th.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

PGA Tour Pros

Aaron Baddeley

Aaron Rai

Adam Hadwin

Adam Svensson

Alex Cejka

Alex Smalley

Andrew Landry

Andrew Novak

Andrew Putnam

Austin Cook

Austin Eckroat

Austin Smotherman

Beau Hossler

Ben Crane

Ben Kohles

Bill Haas

Bo Hoag

Bo Van Pelt

Brad Marek

Brandon Hagy

Brandon Harkins

Brandon Wu

Brandt Snedeker

Brendon Todd

Brett Drewitt

Brian Gay

Brian Harman

Brian Stuard

Brice Garnett

Bronson Burgoon

Callum Tarren

Cameron Champ

Cameron Percy

Cameron Tringale

Camilo Villegas

Chad Ramey

Chan Kim

Charl Schwartzel

Charley Hoffman

Chase Seiffert

Chesson Hadley

Chez Reavie

Chris Kirk

Chris Stroud

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Curtis Thompson

D.A. Points

D.J. Trahan

Daniel Berger

David Hearn

David Lipsky

David Skinns

Davis Love III

Davis Riley

Dawie van der Walt

Dean Burmester

Denny McCarthy

Doc Redman

Dylan Frittelli

Dylan Wu

Grayson Murray

Greg Chalmers

Greyson Sigg

Hayden Buckley

J.J. Spaun

James Hahn

Jared Wolfe

Jason Day

Jim Knous

Jimmy Walker

Joel Dahmen

John Merrick

John Murphy

John Senden

Johnson Wagner

Jonas Blixt

Jonathan Byrd

Jordan Spieth

Joseph Bramlett

Joshua Creel

Justin Lower

Justin Rose

Keith Mitchell

Kelly Kraft

Kevin Chappell

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Tway

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Kurt Kitayama

Kyle Stanley

Lanto Griffin

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Luke Donald

Mackenzie Hughes

Mark Baldwin

Mark Hubbard

Martin Trainer

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Jones

Matt Kuchar

Matthew NeSmith

Matthias Schwab

Maverick McNealy

Max McGreevy

Michael Gligic

Michael Thompson

Min Woo Lee

Mito Pereira

Nate Lashley

Nick Hardy

Nick Taylor

Nick Watney

Pat Perez

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Rodgers

Paul Barjon

Peter Jacobsen

Peter Malnati

Peter Uihlein

Richy Werenski

Ricky Barnes

Robert Garrigus

Russell Knox

Ryan Armour

Ryan Moore

Ryan Palmer

Ryuji Imada

Sahith Theegala

Sangmoon Bae

Satoshi Kodaira

Scott Brown

Scott Gutschewski

Scott Piercy

Scott Stallings

Seamus Power

Sean O’Hair

Seth Reeves

Seung-Yul Noh

Stephan Jaeger

Stewart Cink

Sung Kang

Taylor Moore

Taylor Pendrith

Ted Potter, Jr.

Tom Hoge

Tom Lehman

Tommy Gainey

Trey Mullinax

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Tyler McCumber

Vaughn Taylor

Vince Whaley

Wyndham Clark

Celebrity Amateurs

Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Canelo Álvarez - Boxer

Bret Baier - Fox News Channel

Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers

Don Cheadle - Actor

Kira K. Dixon - Golf writer

Josh Duhamel - Actor

Scott Eastwood - Son of Clint Eastwood

Larry Fitzgerald - NFL free agent

Colt Ford - Singer

Mia Hamm - Women’s Soccer GOAT

Thomas Keller - 3-Star Michelin Chef

Charles Kelley - Singer

Huey Lewis - Singer

Bill Murray - Mark Twain Prize winner, American Genius

Macklemore - Rapper??

Lukas Nelson - Singer

Kathryn Newton - Abigail in Big Little Lies, scratch golfer

Michael Peña - Actor

Chris O’Donnell - Actor

Jake Owen - Singer

Alfonso Ribeiro - Carlton from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Ray Romano - Cousin of Dan Le Batard Show’s Chris Cote

Darius Rucker - Grand Ole Opry member

ScHoolboy Q - Rapper

Alex Smith - Replacement level quarterback

Steve Young - USFL legend