Full list of tee times for Round 1 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tees off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday in Monterey, California. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Collin Sherwin
Patrick Cantlay hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the The American Express at the Stadium Course at PGA West on January 23, 2022 in La Quinta, California. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

One of the most fun events on the PGA Tour tees off this Thursday, as the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place across three courses on the Monterey Peninsula. It’s some of the most beautiful views in all of golf, as well as celebrities, musicians, athletes, and plenty of star-watching to go with a strong field of PGA pros as well.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can watch full coverage on the Golf Channel Thursday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. You can also watch full coverage on ESPN+ beginning at 11:30 a.m., including special streams covering featured groups, as well as the Par 3’s on the Pebble Beach course (#5, #7, #12 & #17).

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the pairs of Matt Fitzpatrick and Sean O’Hair, Jason Day and Nick Taylor, and Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer.

2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1 tee times

Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer
