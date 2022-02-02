Full list of tee times for Round 1 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

One of the most fun events on the PGA Tour tees off this Thursday, as the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place across three courses on the Monterey Peninsula. It’s some of the most beautiful views in all of golf, as well as celebrities, musicians, athletes, and plenty of star-watching to go with a strong field of PGA pros as well.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can watch full coverage on the Golf Channel Thursday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. You can also watch full coverage on ESPN+ beginning at 11:30 a.m., including special streams covering featured groups, as well as the Par 3’s on the Pebble Beach course (#5, #7, #12 & #17).

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the pairs of Matt Fitzpatrick and Sean O’Hair, Jason Day and Nick Taylor, and Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer.