Full list of tee times for Round 1 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

One of the most fun events on the PGA Tour tees off this Thursday, as the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place across three courses on the Monterey Peninsula. It’s some of the most beautiful views in all of golf, as well as celebrities, musicians, athletes, and plenty of star-watching to go with a strong field of PGA pros as well.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can watch full coverage on the Golf Channel Thursday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. You can also watch full coverage on ESPN+ beginning at 11:30 a.m., including special streams covering featured groups, as well as the Par 3’s on the Pebble Beach course (#5, #7, #12 & #17).
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the pairs of Matt Fitzpatrick and Sean O’Hair, Jason Day and Nick Taylor, and Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer.
2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|9:00 AM
|Tee #1
|9:00 AM
|Tee #10
|9:10 AM
|Tee #1
|9:10 AM
|Tee #10
|9:20 AM
|Tee #1
|9:20 AM
|Tee #10
|9:30 AM
|Tee #1
|9:30 AM
|Tee #10
|9:40 AM
|Tee #1
|9:40 AM
|Tee #10
|9:50 AM
|Tee #1
|9:50 AM
|Tee #10
|10:00 AM
|Tee #1
|10:00 AM
|Tee #10
|10:10 AM
|Tee #1
|10:10 AM
|Tee #10
|10:20 AM
|Tee #1
|10:20 AM
|Tee #10
|10:30 AM
|Tee #1
|10:30 AM
|Tee #10
|10:40 AM
|Tee #1
|10:40 AM
|Tee #10
|10:50 AM
|Tee #1
|10:50 AM
|Tee #10
|11:00 AM
|Tee #1
|11:00 AM
|Tee #10
|9:00 AM
|Tee #1
|9:00 AM
|Tee #10
|9:10 AM
|Tee #1
|9:10 AM
|Tee #10
|9:20 AM
|Tee #1
|9:20 AM
|Tee #10
|9:30 AM
|Tee #1
|9:30 AM
|Tee #10
|9:40 AM
|Tee #1
|9:40 AM
|Tee #10
|9:50 AM
|Tee #1
|9:50 AM
|Tee #10
|10:00 AM
|Tee #1
|10:00 AM
|Tee #10
|10:10 AM
|Tee #1
|10:10 AM
|Tee #10
|10:20 AM
|Tee #1
|10:20 AM
|Tee #10
|10:30 AM
|Tee #1
|10:30 AM
|Tee #10
|10:40 AM
|Tee #1
|10:40 AM
|Tee #10
|10:50 AM
|Tee #1
|10:50 AM
|Tee #10
|11:00 AM
|Tee #1
|11:00 AM
|Tee #10