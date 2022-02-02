NFL Pro Bowl 2022: Skills competition events

The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown is set to air on Thursday, February 3rd at 7:00 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by ESPN. The events that will be taking place this year are Precision passing, Thread the needle, Best Catch, Fastest man, and the Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball.

2022 NFL Pro Bowl: Skills competition events

Precision passing

Both the AFC and NFC quarterbacks and then one non-quarterback will face off in an accuracy competition that is one-minute long. The goal is to hit as many targets as possible while some of the targets are robotic and moving as the guys throw

Thread the needle

This is a one-minute offense against defense accuracy competition. Each conference's quarterbacks try and hit as many targets for points as they can while the secondary tries to limit the amount of points they score.

Best Catch

Two receivers from each conference will compete trying to have the most creative, best catch. Similar to the NBA Dunk Contest, receivers can use props, other players, really anything they can to try earn the most points from the celebrity judges.

Fastest man

Two skill players from each team will run a 40-yard dash to see who’s the fastest.

Epic Pro Bowl dodgeball

With all players from each conference participating, the teams with play against each other in a game of dodgeball.