New Skills Competition events at 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown is set to air on Thursday, February 3rd at 7:00 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by ESPN. The events that will be taking place this year are Precision Passing, Thread the Needle, Best Catch, Fastest man, and the Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball.

This season, the two new events taking place are the Best Catch and the Fastest mMan. Below we’ll explain a little bit of what the new contests look like.

New skills competition events for 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Best Catch

Two receivers from each conference will compete trying to have the most creative, best catch. Similar to the NBA Dunk Contest, receivers can use props, other players, really anything they can to try to earn the most points from the celebrity judges.

Fastest man

Two skill players from each team will run a 40-yard dash to see who’s the fastest.