When is the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl?

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a college football all-star game where guys can show their talents to NFL teams while going up against other prospects. The game is set to take place on Thursday, February 3rd at 5:00 p.m. ET. and will be televised on NFL Network.

This game has been played annually since 1925. Some of the players who have played in the game are Gale Sayers, Tom Brady, John Elway, Allan Page, Dick Butkus, Brett Favre, Gino Marchetti, and Walter Payton. College prospects have numerous games to play in as there is the NFLPA Bowl, Reese’s Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, and a few others.

Players are selected based on their potential to make NFL rosters. The players also must be seniors in college and currently eligible to play for their school. The general divide in the players for teams is the Mississippi River, but they will make exceptions to ensure the best guys are playing in the game.