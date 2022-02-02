Shrine Bowl measurements ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Two of the most prominent college football all-star games are set to take place with the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl as we look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft. The Shrine Bowl will take place on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET from Las Vegas, and the Senior Bowl is on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET from from Mobile, Alabama. Both can be seen on NFL Network.

Plenty of NFL scouts will evaluate prospects during these games as they get ready for the draft, and a big part of the process is the measurements of the players. Teams value specific body types and measurements more than others when looking at players to fill key positions down the roster. The play on the field during these games is important to a certain degree, but measurements probably play a bigger role in the evaluations.

Here, we’ll keep track of player measurements for the 2022 Shrine Bowl. You can view Senior Bowl measurements here.

Player measurements: 2022 Shrine Bowl