 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Shrine Bowl measurements ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

We keep track of player measurements taken at the 2022 Shrine Bowl ahead of the NFL Draft.

By Erik Buchinger
Shriners stand at attention during the national anthem prior to the 2020 East West Shrine Bowl at Tropicana Field on January 18, 2020 in St Petersburg, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Two of the most prominent college football all-star games are set to take place with the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl as we look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft. The Shrine Bowl will take place on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET from Las Vegas, and the Senior Bowl is on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET from from Mobile, Alabama. Both can be seen on NFL Network.

Plenty of NFL scouts will evaluate prospects during these games as they get ready for the draft, and a big part of the process is the measurements of the players. Teams value specific body types and measurements more than others when looking at players to fill key positions down the roster. The play on the field during these games is important to a certain degree, but measurements probably play a bigger role in the evaluations.

Here, we’ll keep track of player measurements for the 2022 Shrine Bowl. You can view Senior Bowl measurements here.

Player measurements: 2022 Shrine Bowl

2022 Shrine Bowl measurements

Pos. First Last School HT WT Hand Arm Wingspan
Pos. First Last School HT WT Hand Arm Wingspan
ED Ryder Anderson Indiana 6065 275 1048 3428 8118
OL Blaise Andries Minnesota 6065 315 958 3300 8100
ED David Anenih Houston 6020 251 948 3438 8318
CB Darrell Baker Jr. Georgia Southern 6003 198 848 3200 7658
CB Kalon Barnes Baylor 5114 183 958 3168 7638
WR Stanley Berryhill III Arizona 5093 185 828 3028 7200
SAF Reed Blankenship Middle Tennessee St 6006 196 928 3158 7628
SAF Bubba Bolden Miami 6020 206 868 3128 7728
DL Thomas Booker Stanford 6031 310 1028 3328 8058
LB Ellis Brooks Penn State 6010 230 968 3038 7418
RB Leddie Brown West Virginia 6000 215 948 3200 7538
ED Big Kat Bryant UCF 6040 251 1038 3358 8138
LB Darien Butler Arizona St 5103 221 918 2978 7468
DL Matthew Butler Tennessee 6034 299 900 3318 8228
SAF Percy Butler Louisiana 6002 192 900 3168 7618
LB Chance Campbell Ole Miss 6022 233 1000 3100 7438
RB Ty Chandler North Carolina 5107 203 878 3218 7568
QB Jack Coan Notre Dame 6030 217 948 3078 7548
OL Devin Cochran Georgia Tech 6067 308 1018 3548 8600
ED Nolan Cockrill Army 6027 277 938 3148 7538
SAF Qwynnterrio Cole Louisville 5117 207 1000 3178 7738
WR Tanner Conner Idaho State 6026 230 900 3178 7728
RB Jashaun Corbin Florida St 5110 205 938 3200 7618
QB Dustin Crum Kent State 6012 219 918 3218 7700
OL Myron Cunningham Arkansas 6051 323 1038 3378 8138
DL D.J. Davidson Arizona St 6030 325 938 3300 8128
OL Dawson Deaton Texas Tech 6062 305 948 3248 8018
OL Austin Deculus LSU 6050 325 938 3378 8348
TE/FB Derrick Deese Jr. San Jose St 6030 236 1028 3358 8200
OL Jean Delance Florida 6037 296 1018 3648 8578
OL Kellen Diesch Arizona St 6067 299 938 3248 7900
ED De'Shaan Dixon Norfolk St 6040 251 1038 3348 8128
CB Decobie Durant South Carolina St 5093 174 858 3018 7200
RB Trestan Ebner Baylor 5105 205 828 3000 7148
DL Noah Elliss Idaho 6041 359 1018 3218 7818
WR Emeka Emezie NC State 6024 212 900 3268 7628
OL Obinna Eze TCU 6062 327 948 3618 8638
LB Diego Fagot Navy 6020 237 868 3078 7448
ED Ali Fayad Western Michigan 6020 248 938 3200 7748
CB Damarcus Fields Texas Tech 5115 193 900 3100 7468
CB Dallis Flowers Pittsburg St 6006 195 948 3168 7828
WR Ty Fryfogle Indiana 6011 205 958 3058 7438
SAF Nick Grant Virginia 6002 191 938 3118 7568
ED Jeffrey Gunter Coastal Carolina 6041 259 900 3348 8018
SAF Brad Hawkins Michigan 6002 210 938 3118 7478
PT Tommy Heatherly FIU 5112 208 858 3048 7348
WR Jaivon Heiligh Coastal Carolina 6002 200 928 3228 7638
DL Matt Henningsen Wisconsin 6032 295 928 3238 8138
SAF Elijah Hicks California 5107 198 968 3048 7548
OL Brock Hoffman Virginia Tech 6034 310 1048 3318 8048
RB Zander Horvath Purdue 6016 232 868 3200 7648
LB James Houston Jackson St - - - - -
OL Hayden Howerton SMU 6030 300 968 3248 7800
DL Tayland Humphrey Louisiana 6042 350 1000 3368 8200
RB Keaontay Ingram USC 5114 210 868 3148 7538
WR Josh Johnson Tulsa 5102 176 858 3200 7448
CB Shaun Jolly Appalachian St 5085 177 900 3038 7358
CB Jack Jones Arizona St 5105 174 858 3100 7318
QB D'Eriq King Miami 5084 198 918 2858 7168
ED Deionte Knight Western 6027 276 948 3058 7468
TE/FB Lucas Krull Pittsburgh 6056 254 918 3338 8138
SAF Quentin Lake UCLA 6011 201 928 3138 7600
LB Nate Landman Colorado 6022 236 900 3078 7628
OL Alec Lindstrom Boston College 6032 294 900 3218 7738
OL Vederian Lowe Illinois 6043 320 1018 3478 8558
CB Chase Lucas Arizona St 5110 181 928 3128 7478
WR Tay Martin Oklahoma St 6014 188 938 3238 7738
DL Marquan McCall Kentucky 6024 346 1068 3318 8048
LB Zakoby McClain Auburn 5114 221 928 3148 7468
SAF Kyler McMichael UNC 5117 205 928 3100 7448
OL George Moore Oregon 6057 305 1048 3338 8018
TE/FB Nick Muse South Carolina 6043 259 928 3168 7728
OL Xavier Newman Baylor 6016 303 968 3258 7948
TE/FB Chigoziem Okonkwo Maryland 6021 242 948 3248 7800
OL Bamidele Olaseni Utah 6070 348 978 3648 8838
RB Isaih Pacheco Rutgers 5102 213 918 3068 7368
QB EJ Perry Brown 6014 212 868 3228 7578
WR Kyle Philips UCLA 5110 186 848 2968 7200
TE/FB Gerrit Prince UAB 6043 239 958 3318 8038
QB Brock Purdy Iowa St 6004 212 938 2948 6968
TE/FB Teagan Quitoriano Oregon St 6054 258 938 3368 7868
WR Charleston Rambo Miami 6005 180 958 3178 7738
RB Clint Ratkovich Northern Illinois 6004 231 948 3048 7300
DL LaBryan Ray Alabama 6040 283 878 3248 -
RB Ronnie Rivers Fresno State 5074 195 828 2768 6968
WR Jaquarii Roberson Wake Forest 6007 182 900 3168 7868
OL Tyrese Robinson Oklahoma 6027 318 1000 3300 7928
TE/FB Armani Rogers Ohio 6050 226 948 3318 7948
LB Jack Sanborn Wisconsin 6014 239 938 3068 7468
CB Brandon Sebastian Boston College 6000 178 848 3168 7568
OL Josh Seltzner Wisconsin 6042 302 958 3258 7918
LB Nephi Sewell Utah 5111 226 828 2948 7138
PK Caleb Shudak Iowa St 5065 179 848 2900 7000
OL Jack Snyder San Jose St 6045 313 968 3128 7778
LB Baylon Spector Clemson 6006 229 - 3148 -
WR Jerreth Sterns Western Kentucky 5073 183 900 3018 7258
DL Ben Stille Nebraska 6036 296 948 3218 7928
PT Ryan Stonehouse Colorado St 5093 189 928 2968 7248
RB Pierre Strong Jr. South Dakota St 5113 202 868 3168 7628
DL Mika Tafua Utah 6026 - 900 3158 7700
ED Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa Notre Dame 6020 262 948 3258 8000
DL Derrick Tangelo Penn State 6015 304 900 3348 8118
LS Billy Taylor Rutgers 6004 235 878 3058 7448
CB Ja'Sir Taylor Wake Forest 5104 186 848 3078 7438
OL Luke Tenuta Virginia Tech 6077 318 1000 3258 8118
ED Brayden Thomas North Dakota St 6026 259 948 3148 7718
LB DQ Thomas Jackson State 6013 225 978 3268 7900
SAF Juanyeh Thomas Georgia Tech 6005 207 958 3200 7828
OL Zachary Thomas San Diego St 6045 303 1000 3368 8300
QB Skylar Thompson Kansas St 6014 219 848 3100 7478
WR Tyquan Thornton Baylor 6020 177 778 3318 7918
OL Zach Tom Wake Forest 6037 297 1018 3328 7978
WR Samori Toure Nebraska 6006 191 938 3228 7668
WR Calvin Turner Hawaii 5107 202 928 3048 7238
SAF Nolan Turner Clemson 6007 202 918 3128 7348
DL Eyioma Uwazurike Iowa St 6054 319 958 3518 8558
OL Ryan Van Demark Connecticut 6065 302 1038 3548 8538
OL Cordell Volson North Dakota St 6060 319 1028 3368 8148
LB Tre Walker Idaho 6002 236 1000 3238 8000
CB Jermaine Waller Virginia Tech 6000 175 868 3148 7448
OL Luke Wattenberg Washington 6040 293 928 3438 8228
CB Bryce Watts Umass 5112 185 918 3100 7678
CB Sam Webb Missouri Western 6004 201 900 3200 7800
ED Carson Wells Colorado 6025 250 928 3218 7868
PK Parker White South Carolina 6040 203 938 3318 7858
CB Damarion Williams Houston 5100 180 878 2928 7268
TE/FB Jelani Woods Virginia 6066 259 928 3418 8218
SAF Russ Yeast Kansas State 5100 192 900 3128 7678
WR Dareke Young Lenoir-Rhyne 6020 223 1018 3218 7918

More From DraftKings Nation