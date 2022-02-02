Shrine Bowl measurements ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Two of the most prominent college football all-star games are set to take place with the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl as we look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft. The Shrine Bowl will take place on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET from Las Vegas, and the Senior Bowl is on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET from from Mobile, Alabama. Both can be seen on NFL Network.
Plenty of NFL scouts will evaluate prospects during these games as they get ready for the draft, and a big part of the process is the measurements of the players. Teams value specific body types and measurements more than others when looking at players to fill key positions down the roster. The play on the field during these games is important to a certain degree, but measurements probably play a bigger role in the evaluations.
Here, we’ll keep track of player measurements for the 2022 Shrine Bowl. You can view Senior Bowl measurements here.
Player measurements: 2022 Shrine Bowl
2022 Shrine Bowl measurements
|Pos.
|First
|Last
|School
|HT
|WT
|Hand
|Arm
|Wingspan
|Pos.
|First
|Last
|School
|HT
|WT
|Hand
|Arm
|Wingspan
|ED
|Ryder
|Anderson
|Indiana
|6065
|275
|1048
|3428
|8118
|OL
|Blaise
|Andries
|Minnesota
|6065
|315
|958
|3300
|8100
|ED
|David
|Anenih
|Houston
|6020
|251
|948
|3438
|8318
|CB
|Darrell
|Baker Jr.
|Georgia Southern
|6003
|198
|848
|3200
|7658
|CB
|Kalon
|Barnes
|Baylor
|5114
|183
|958
|3168
|7638
|WR
|Stanley
|Berryhill III
|Arizona
|5093
|185
|828
|3028
|7200
|SAF
|Reed
|Blankenship
|Middle Tennessee St
|6006
|196
|928
|3158
|7628
|SAF
|Bubba
|Bolden
|Miami
|6020
|206
|868
|3128
|7728
|DL
|Thomas
|Booker
|Stanford
|6031
|310
|1028
|3328
|8058
|LB
|Ellis
|Brooks
|Penn State
|6010
|230
|968
|3038
|7418
|RB
|Leddie
|Brown
|West Virginia
|6000
|215
|948
|3200
|7538
|ED
|Big Kat
|Bryant
|UCF
|6040
|251
|1038
|3358
|8138
|LB
|Darien
|Butler
|Arizona St
|5103
|221
|918
|2978
|7468
|DL
|Matthew
|Butler
|Tennessee
|6034
|299
|900
|3318
|8228
|SAF
|Percy
|Butler
|Louisiana
|6002
|192
|900
|3168
|7618
|LB
|Chance
|Campbell
|Ole Miss
|6022
|233
|1000
|3100
|7438
|RB
|Ty
|Chandler
|North Carolina
|5107
|203
|878
|3218
|7568
|QB
|Jack
|Coan
|Notre Dame
|6030
|217
|948
|3078
|7548
|OL
|Devin
|Cochran
|Georgia Tech
|6067
|308
|1018
|3548
|8600
|ED
|Nolan
|Cockrill
|Army
|6027
|277
|938
|3148
|7538
|SAF
|Qwynnterrio
|Cole
|Louisville
|5117
|207
|1000
|3178
|7738
|WR
|Tanner
|Conner
|Idaho State
|6026
|230
|900
|3178
|7728
|RB
|Jashaun
|Corbin
|Florida St
|5110
|205
|938
|3200
|7618
|QB
|Dustin
|Crum
|Kent State
|6012
|219
|918
|3218
|7700
|OL
|Myron
|Cunningham
|Arkansas
|6051
|323
|1038
|3378
|8138
|DL
|D.J.
|Davidson
|Arizona St
|6030
|325
|938
|3300
|8128
|OL
|Dawson
|Deaton
|Texas Tech
|6062
|305
|948
|3248
|8018
|OL
|Austin
|Deculus
|LSU
|6050
|325
|938
|3378
|8348
|TE/FB
|Derrick
|Deese Jr.
|San Jose St
|6030
|236
|1028
|3358
|8200
|OL
|Jean
|Delance
|Florida
|6037
|296
|1018
|3648
|8578
|OL
|Kellen
|Diesch
|Arizona St
|6067
|299
|938
|3248
|7900
|ED
|De'Shaan
|Dixon
|Norfolk St
|6040
|251
|1038
|3348
|8128
|CB
|Decobie
|Durant
|South Carolina St
|5093
|174
|858
|3018
|7200
|RB
|Trestan
|Ebner
|Baylor
|5105
|205
|828
|3000
|7148
|DL
|Noah
|Elliss
|Idaho
|6041
|359
|1018
|3218
|7818
|WR
|Emeka
|Emezie
|NC State
|6024
|212
|900
|3268
|7628
|OL
|Obinna
|Eze
|TCU
|6062
|327
|948
|3618
|8638
|LB
|Diego
|Fagot
|Navy
|6020
|237
|868
|3078
|7448
|ED
|Ali
|Fayad
|Western Michigan
|6020
|248
|938
|3200
|7748
|CB
|Damarcus
|Fields
|Texas Tech
|5115
|193
|900
|3100
|7468
|CB
|Dallis
|Flowers
|Pittsburg St
|6006
|195
|948
|3168
|7828
|WR
|Ty
|Fryfogle
|Indiana
|6011
|205
|958
|3058
|7438
|SAF
|Nick
|Grant
|Virginia
|6002
|191
|938
|3118
|7568
|ED
|Jeffrey
|Gunter
|Coastal Carolina
|6041
|259
|900
|3348
|8018
|SAF
|Brad
|Hawkins
|Michigan
|6002
|210
|938
|3118
|7478
|PT
|Tommy
|Heatherly
|FIU
|5112
|208
|858
|3048
|7348
|WR
|Jaivon
|Heiligh
|Coastal Carolina
|6002
|200
|928
|3228
|7638
|DL
|Matt
|Henningsen
|Wisconsin
|6032
|295
|928
|3238
|8138
|SAF
|Elijah
|Hicks
|California
|5107
|198
|968
|3048
|7548
|OL
|Brock
|Hoffman
|Virginia Tech
|6034
|310
|1048
|3318
|8048
|RB
|Zander
|Horvath
|Purdue
|6016
|232
|868
|3200
|7648
|LB
|James
|Houston
|Jackson St
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OL
|Hayden
|Howerton
|SMU
|6030
|300
|968
|3248
|7800
|DL
|Tayland
|Humphrey
|Louisiana
|6042
|350
|1000
|3368
|8200
|RB
|Keaontay
|Ingram
|USC
|5114
|210
|868
|3148
|7538
|WR
|Josh
|Johnson
|Tulsa
|5102
|176
|858
|3200
|7448
|CB
|Shaun
|Jolly
|Appalachian St
|5085
|177
|900
|3038
|7358
|CB
|Jack
|Jones
|Arizona St
|5105
|174
|858
|3100
|7318
|QB
|D'Eriq
|King
|Miami
|5084
|198
|918
|2858
|7168
|ED
|Deionte
|Knight
|Western
|6027
|276
|948
|3058
|7468
|TE/FB
|Lucas
|Krull
|Pittsburgh
|6056
|254
|918
|3338
|8138
|SAF
|Quentin
|Lake
|UCLA
|6011
|201
|928
|3138
|7600
|LB
|Nate
|Landman
|Colorado
|6022
|236
|900
|3078
|7628
|OL
|Alec
|Lindstrom
|Boston College
|6032
|294
|900
|3218
|7738
|OL
|Vederian
|Lowe
|Illinois
|6043
|320
|1018
|3478
|8558
|CB
|Chase
|Lucas
|Arizona St
|5110
|181
|928
|3128
|7478
|WR
|Tay
|Martin
|Oklahoma St
|6014
|188
|938
|3238
|7738
|DL
|Marquan
|McCall
|Kentucky
|6024
|346
|1068
|3318
|8048
|LB
|Zakoby
|McClain
|Auburn
|5114
|221
|928
|3148
|7468
|SAF
|Kyler
|McMichael
|UNC
|5117
|205
|928
|3100
|7448
|OL
|George
|Moore
|Oregon
|6057
|305
|1048
|3338
|8018
|TE/FB
|Nick
|Muse
|South Carolina
|6043
|259
|928
|3168
|7728
|OL
|Xavier
|Newman
|Baylor
|6016
|303
|968
|3258
|7948
|TE/FB
|Chigoziem
|Okonkwo
|Maryland
|6021
|242
|948
|3248
|7800
|OL
|Bamidele
|Olaseni
|Utah
|6070
|348
|978
|3648
|8838
|RB
|Isaih
|Pacheco
|Rutgers
|5102
|213
|918
|3068
|7368
|QB
|EJ
|Perry
|Brown
|6014
|212
|868
|3228
|7578
|WR
|Kyle
|Philips
|UCLA
|5110
|186
|848
|2968
|7200
|TE/FB
|Gerrit
|Prince
|UAB
|6043
|239
|958
|3318
|8038
|QB
|Brock
|Purdy
|Iowa St
|6004
|212
|938
|2948
|6968
|TE/FB
|Teagan
|Quitoriano
|Oregon St
|6054
|258
|938
|3368
|7868
|WR
|Charleston
|Rambo
|Miami
|6005
|180
|958
|3178
|7738
|RB
|Clint
|Ratkovich
|Northern Illinois
|6004
|231
|948
|3048
|7300
|DL
|LaBryan
|Ray
|Alabama
|6040
|283
|878
|3248
|-
|RB
|Ronnie
|Rivers
|Fresno State
|5074
|195
|828
|2768
|6968
|WR
|Jaquarii
|Roberson
|Wake Forest
|6007
|182
|900
|3168
|7868
|OL
|Tyrese
|Robinson
|Oklahoma
|6027
|318
|1000
|3300
|7928
|TE/FB
|Armani
|Rogers
|Ohio
|6050
|226
|948
|3318
|7948
|LB
|Jack
|Sanborn
|Wisconsin
|6014
|239
|938
|3068
|7468
|CB
|Brandon
|Sebastian
|Boston College
|6000
|178
|848
|3168
|7568
|OL
|Josh
|Seltzner
|Wisconsin
|6042
|302
|958
|3258
|7918
|LB
|Nephi
|Sewell
|Utah
|5111
|226
|828
|2948
|7138
|PK
|Caleb
|Shudak
|Iowa St
|5065
|179
|848
|2900
|7000
|OL
|Jack
|Snyder
|San Jose St
|6045
|313
|968
|3128
|7778
|LB
|Baylon
|Spector
|Clemson
|6006
|229
|-
|3148
|-
|WR
|Jerreth
|Sterns
|Western Kentucky
|5073
|183
|900
|3018
|7258
|DL
|Ben
|Stille
|Nebraska
|6036
|296
|948
|3218
|7928
|PT
|Ryan
|Stonehouse
|Colorado St
|5093
|189
|928
|2968
|7248
|RB
|Pierre
|Strong Jr.
|South Dakota St
|5113
|202
|868
|3168
|7628
|DL
|Mika
|Tafua
|Utah
|6026
|-
|900
|3158
|7700
|ED
|Myron
|Tagovailoa-Amosa
|Notre Dame
|6020
|262
|948
|3258
|8000
|DL
|Derrick
|Tangelo
|Penn State
|6015
|304
|900
|3348
|8118
|LS
|Billy
|Taylor
|Rutgers
|6004
|235
|878
|3058
|7448
|CB
|Ja'Sir
|Taylor
|Wake Forest
|5104
|186
|848
|3078
|7438
|OL
|Luke
|Tenuta
|Virginia Tech
|6077
|318
|1000
|3258
|8118
|ED
|Brayden
|Thomas
|North Dakota St
|6026
|259
|948
|3148
|7718
|LB
|DQ
|Thomas
|Jackson State
|6013
|225
|978
|3268
|7900
|SAF
|Juanyeh
|Thomas
|Georgia Tech
|6005
|207
|958
|3200
|7828
|OL
|Zachary
|Thomas
|San Diego St
|6045
|303
|1000
|3368
|8300
|QB
|Skylar
|Thompson
|Kansas St
|6014
|219
|848
|3100
|7478
|WR
|Tyquan
|Thornton
|Baylor
|6020
|177
|778
|3318
|7918
|OL
|Zach
|Tom
|Wake Forest
|6037
|297
|1018
|3328
|7978
|WR
|Samori
|Toure
|Nebraska
|6006
|191
|938
|3228
|7668
|WR
|Calvin
|Turner
|Hawaii
|5107
|202
|928
|3048
|7238
|SAF
|Nolan
|Turner
|Clemson
|6007
|202
|918
|3128
|7348
|DL
|Eyioma
|Uwazurike
|Iowa St
|6054
|319
|958
|3518
|8558
|OL
|Ryan
|Van Demark
|Connecticut
|6065
|302
|1038
|3548
|8538
|OL
|Cordell
|Volson
|North Dakota St
|6060
|319
|1028
|3368
|8148
|LB
|Tre
|Walker
|Idaho
|6002
|236
|1000
|3238
|8000
|CB
|Jermaine
|Waller
|Virginia Tech
|6000
|175
|868
|3148
|7448
|OL
|Luke
|Wattenberg
|Washington
|6040
|293
|928
|3438
|8228
|CB
|Bryce
|Watts
|Umass
|5112
|185
|918
|3100
|7678
|CB
|Sam
|Webb
|Missouri Western
|6004
|201
|900
|3200
|7800
|ED
|Carson
|Wells
|Colorado
|6025
|250
|928
|3218
|7868
|PK
|Parker
|White
|South Carolina
|6040
|203
|938
|3318
|7858
|CB
|Damarion
|Williams
|Houston
|5100
|180
|878
|2928
|7268
|TE/FB
|Jelani
|Woods
|Virginia
|6066
|259
|928
|3418
|8218
|SAF
|Russ
|Yeast
|Kansas State
|5100
|192
|900
|3128
|7678
|WR
|Dareke
|Young
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|6020
|223
|1018
|3218
|7918