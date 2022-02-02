Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Kentucky: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The fifth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats are coming off one of the most impressive performances of the college basketball season, and they will look to keep things rolling when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday night.

Kentucky (17-4, 6-2 SEC) went on the road and knocked off the Kansas Jayhawks by 18 points on Saturday to win for the sixth time in their past seven games. The Wildcats rate No. 2 overall in KenPom with one of the top offenses in the country in adjusted efficiency. Oscar Tshiebwe continues to put up incredible numbers as he averages 16.3 points with 15.1 rebounds.

Vanderbilt (11-9, 3-5 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their last time out when they beat the Georgia Bulldogs at home on Saturday. The Commodores are barely inside the top 150 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, and defense is definitely the strength of this team. Scotty Pippen Jr. is leading the way with 18.6 points per game this season.

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

When: Wednesday, February 2nd, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -15.5

Total: 141

The Pick

Vanderbilt +15.5

The Wildcats have to be feeling pretty good about themselves after such a fantastic performance over the weekend, and that’s the perfect time to bet against them. The Commodores lost to Kentucky by 12 points a few weeks ago, and they will try to slow things down to keep this one close. Vanderbilt ranks No. 230 in possessions per game, and their slower pace should benefit them in covering this number on the road.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.