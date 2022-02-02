Butler vs. No. 21 Xavier: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 21 Xavier Musketeers will look to start February off strong when they host the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

Xavier (15-5, 5-4 Big East) ended a two-game losing skid on Saturday when they went on the road and knocked off the Creighton Bluejays. The Musketeers are a balanced team as they are hovering around 30 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Xavier’s leading scorer Jack Nunge averages 12.7 points, and they have six players averaging more than eight points per game.

Butler (11-10, 4-6 Big East) will look for their third win in a row, and they’re coming off a 56-53 home win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday. The Bulldogs have really struggled on the offensive end where they are barely inside the top 250 in adjusted efficiency. Their top scorer is Chuck Harris, who averages 10.6 points and is the lone Butler player putting up double-digit points per game.

How to watch Butler vs. Xavier

When: Wednesday, February 2nd, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Xavier -11.5

Total: 130.5

The Pick

Under 130.5

There is a great chance this is a low-scoring game with the way Butler has been playing this season. The Bulldogs rank No. 331 out of 358 college basketball teams in possessions per game, and a team has scored less than 60 points six of the last seven games involving Butler.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.