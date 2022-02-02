Tulane vs. No. 6 Houston: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 6 Houston Cougars extended their winning streak to 10 games as they get set to host the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday night.

Houston (18-2, 7-0 AAC) is the only team in the conference without a loss in AAC play, and they have not lost a game in nearly two months when they were beaten by the Alabama Crimson Tide by one point on the road. The Cougars are rated at No. 5 in KenPom even as they continue to overcome major injuries to key players including their leading scorer Marcus Sasser.

Tulane (9-9, 6-3 AAC) won consecutive games heading into Wednesday night’s matchup, and they’re coming off a 67-66 home win over the Wichita State Shockers. The Green Wave rate outside the top 100 overall in KenPom, and their top scorer is LSU Tigers transfer Jalen Cook, who is putting up 19.8 points per game.

How to watch Tulane vs. Houston

When: Wednesday, February 2nd, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN+, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -17

Total: 133.5

The Pick

Houston -17

The Cougars continue to crush AAC opponents they’re much better than, and they are much better than Tulane. Houston covered the spread in each of their last three games, and they’ve won by an average margin of victory of 25.3 points including a 43-point win over the East Carolina Pirates.

