No. 4 Purdue vs. Minnesota: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The fourth-ranked Purdue Boilermakers are coming off a thrilling home victory, and they are headed out on the road for a matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday night.

Purdue (18-3, 7-3 Big Ten) won their third game in a row on Sunday when their leading scorer Jalen Ivey knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final second to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 81-78. The Boilermakers will enter Wednesday night’s game with the top-ranked offense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but they rate No. 89 in that category on the defensive end.

Minnesota (11-7, 2-7 Big Ten) will look to avoid a third consecutive loss on Wednesday, and they’re coming off a 66-60 road loss to the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday. The Golden Gophers are barely rated inside the top 75 of adjusted offensive efficiency, and they are No. 124 defensively. Jamison Battle is the team’s leading scorer with 17.6 points per game.

How to watch Purdue vs. Minnesota

When: Wednesday, February 2nd, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -10.5

Total: 141

The Pick

Under 141

The Boilermakers have one of the best offenses in the country, but Minnesota’s game plan should be to work the shot clock as much as they can when they have the ball. The Golden Gophers rank outside the top 300 in possessions per game, and they cannot compete with Purdue without limiting the number of possessions in this matchup.

