No. 11 Wisconsin vs. No. 18 Illinois: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The only game between top-20 teams on Wednesday night will feature the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers heading on the road to play the No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini. The winner will be alone at the top of the Big Ten standings.

Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten) will go for their third win in a row, and they’re coming off a 66-60 home victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday. While the Badgers continue to win, the computers are not a fan of this team. Johnny Davis continues to play at a high level with 21.4 points per game, but Wisconsin is rated outside the top 25 overall in KenPom.

Illinois (15-5, 8-2 Big Ten) won consecutive games by a combined four points, and they beat the Northwestern Wildcats on the road 59-56 on Saturday. The Fighting Illini rate No. 17 overall in KenPom ratings and should be at full strength as Andre Curbelo will return to the floor for the first time since January 21st. He’s been out in COVID-19 protocols.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois

When: Wednesday, February 2nd, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Illinois -7

Total: 140

The Pick

Over 140

The biggest issue early in the season for Wisconsin came on the offensive end, but they scored at least 70 points in nine of their last 10 games. The Badgers play at a much quicker pace than usual Wisconsin teams, and Illinois should do their part with a fully healthy roster on Wednesday night.

