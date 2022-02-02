No. 12 Villanova vs. No. 24 Marquette: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 12 Villanova Wildcats will be out for revenge when they head on the road to take on the No. 24 Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday night.

Villanova (16-5, 9-2 Big East) won three games in a row since they lost 57-54 to Marquette at home two weeks ago. The Wildcats rate inside the top 10 overall in the latest KenPom update, and they are led by their offense in terms of adjusted efficiency. Collin Gillespie is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 17.1 points per game this season.

Marquette (15-7, 7-4 Big East) won seven games in a row and cracked the top 25 along the way, and they are still ranked after the winning streak ended with Sunday’s 65-63 road loss to the Providence Friars. The Golden Eagles are led by Justin Lewis, who is putting up 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game - both of which lead the team.

How to watch Villanova vs. Marquette

When: Wednesday, February 2nd, 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -4.5

Total: 133.5

The Pick

Villanova -4.5

The Wildcats should be plenty motivated to come out strong in this game after hard-fought, low-scoring loss to Marquette on January 19th. Villanova has the better offense in this matchup, and it really isn’t close. The Wildcats rate No. 6 in adjusted offensive efficiency, while the Golden Eagles check in at No. 69 in that category. That will be the difference on Wednesday night.

