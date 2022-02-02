NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, February 2

We have a nine-game schedule in the NBA on Wednesday, which includes a doubleheader on ESPN. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Memphis Grizzlies will play the New York Knicks, and then to wrap up at 10 p.m. ET, the Denver Nuggets will take on the Utah Jazz. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wizards, $4,000

The Wizards are still without Bradley Beal, so they’ll need Spencer Dinwiddie and Caldwell-Pope to provide some much-needed scoring against the Sixers tonight.

The veteran small forward is coming off a rough shooting performance on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he went 4-of-11 from the field and 1-of-4 from three-point range. Despite his shooting woes, KCP still managed to score 12 minutes, making it the four time in five games he’s scored in double figures. In his last five games, Caldwell-Pope is averaging 18.7 fantasy points per game. The last time Washington played the Sixers, he had 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3pt) and 24.3 fantasy points.

Jae’Sean Tate, Rockets, $4,800

The second-year power forward has played well for the Houston Rockets and head coach Stephen Silas this season. Tate is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game (26.9 fantasy points per game).

He has scored 10 or more points in nine of his last 10 games, which makes him a good value play against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers are ranked 11th against PFs (OPRK) this season and giving up 21.3 points per game to the position.

Davion Mitchell, Kings, $4,900

If De’Aaron Fox cannot play tonight against the Brooklyn Nets, then rookie point guard Davion Mitchell should be in your DFS lineup. The former Baylor standout has scored in double figures in three-straight games where he also has five or more assists. The rookie point guard is also averaging 31.7 fantasy points per game.

The Nets are ranked 26th against PG/SGs (OPRK) this season and giving up 22.4 and 24.1 points to both guard spots. It is a favorable matchup for the rookie point guard, if you do not love the other options on tonight’s slate.