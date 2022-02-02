Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, February 2

We have a tremendous nine-game slate in the association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Seth Curry over 4.5 assists (-105)

Curry has not shot the ball particularly well since coming back from injury last weekend, but he’s still making an impact with his ability as a facilitator. The 31-year-old shooting guard has dished out 13 assists in his last two games. This season, he’s averaging 4.1 assists per game and six assists per game in the month of January.

The veteran guard will look to continue to dish out the assists in tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards. In two games against the Wizards, Curry is averaging seven assists per game. He has gone over 4.5 assists in eight out of his last 10 games, which includes his first two games back from injury.

Chuma Okeke over 1.5 threes made (+120)

For our next player prop bet, we are going to take a shot on Orlando Magic power forward Chuma Okeke, who shot 38.2 percent from three-point range in January. This season, Okeke has turned himself into a quality three-point shooter () and will be able to continue his upward trek tonight against the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers’ three-point defense has struggled this season, allowing teams to shoot 35.7% from beyond the arc and 37.2% in their last three games. Okeke has made more than 1.5 threes in seven out of his last 10 games (5.7 attempts per game). He’s also gone over 1.5 threes in six out of his last 10 road games.

Kyrie Irving over 2.5 threes made (+105)

We are going to wrap-up Wednesday night’s slate with another three-point prop. Irving has not missed a beat since he returned to the court last month.

The Nets’ star point guard is averaging 24.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game this season. Irving is also shooting 49.4% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range. He’s made more than 2.5 threes in six out of his last nine games, which includes his last four games. Brooklyn will be playing the Kings on the second night of a back-to-back, who are allowing teams to shoot 35.7% from three-point range this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.