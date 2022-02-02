Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. 76ers on Wednesday

The Washington Wizards will wrap-up their three-game road trip tonight against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

When these two teams last played each other on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Wizards defeated the Sixers 117-98. Montrezl Harrell led the way for Washington with 18 points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench and was one of seven players in double figures.

The Sixers are 10.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 214.

Wizards vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Sixers -10.5

The Wizards are looking to snap their six-game losing game streak on Wednesday night after they lost 112-98 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Washington has allowed 114.5 points per game during the course of their losing skid and had three double-digit losses.

Washington will once again be without Bradley Beal, who is sidelined with a wrist injury. The Wizards are surprisingly 6-4 this season when Beal is not in the arena. Washington is still 0-6 against the spread in its last six games and 1-4 ATS in its last five road games. Also, the Wizards are 2-4 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Sixers capped off the month of January with an exciting three-point overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Philadelphia has now won its last five games by an average of 7.8 points per game. The Sixers should have Joel Embiid back in the starting lineup after he did not play against the Grizz due to a planned rest day. Philadelphia is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games, but only 7-10 ATS as home favorites. Finally, the Sixers are 3-3 ATS when the spread is higher than 10 points or more.

Over/Under: Over 214

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 213 and 215. Each team has beaten each other by double figures. If this trend continues tonight, then the over should hit. The Wizards’ defense is allowing 112.4 points per game in their last 10 games and the Sixers are averaging 110.4 points per game over that same span of time.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.