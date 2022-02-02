Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Celtics on Wednesday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets will look to win their second consecutive game over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In their last meeting a couple of weeks ago, the Hornets defeated the Celtics 111-102 at TD Garden. Terry Rozier scored a game-high 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Ball had a triple-double consisting of 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Celtics are five-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 225.5.

Hornets vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +5

The Hornets had their two-game winning streak snapped last weekend in a 115-90 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Charlotte could not figure out the Clippers’ defense as the Hornets only shot 32.7% from the field and 23.5% from three-point range. Charlotte will look to bounce back on the road, where it has won four out of its last five games.

Charlotte is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games and 4-1 ATS in its last five road games. The Hornets are 12-11 ATS when listed as road underdogs this season and 15-14 ATS on the road.

As for the Celtics, they’ve won four out of their last five games and two-straight games at home. Boston defeated the Miami Heat 122-92 Monday night, behind 29 points from Jaylen Brown. The Celtics are 6-2 straight up in their last eight home games and are 4-1 ATS in their last five games. Boston has not been great as home favorites this season with a 10-14 record ATS.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 269 and 213. I do not think we will see over 260 points scored tonight as the Celtics are only allowing 99.4 points per game in their last 10 games. The total has gone under in 13 of Charlotte’s last 19 games, while the total has gone under in four of the Celtics’ last five games.

