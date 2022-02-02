Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Knicks on Wednesday

In the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader on ESPN, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will head to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks.

The Grizzlies (35-18) have been one of the biggest surprise stories in the NBA this season with their ascension in the West. Meanwhile, the Knicks (24-27) have been one of the bigger disappointments this season as they have not looked like the team we saw last season, who made a playoff run.

The Grizzlies are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 216.5.

Grizzlies vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -3.5

The Grizzlies had their three-game winning streak snapped Monday night in a three-point overtime road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Memphis has now lost two out of its last three road games. However, the Grizzlies are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games and 14-4 ATS in their last 18 road games.

Memphis is also 4-2 ATS when listed as the road favorite and 11-6 ATS after a loss this season. The Knicks snapped their three-game losing skid with a dominating 116-96 win at MSG over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. New York has won two-straight games at home after losing its previous three games at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are surprisingly 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games and 5-1 ATS in its last six games against a team from the West. However, the Knicks are also 3-4 ATS when listed as the underdog at MSG this season.

Over/Under: Under 216.5

The Knicks have played solid defense over their last 10 games, only allowing 103 points per game. They are 11-15 this season at home when it comes to the over, but the total has gone over in four out of their last five home games when they are the underdog. The Grizzlies are giving up 111 points per game over their last 10 games, but are 12-11-2 when it comes to the over this season.

