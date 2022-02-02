Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Jazz on Wednesday

The Denver Nuggets will look to shake off a brutal loss to the Timberwolves Tuesday when they meet the Utah Jazz in the second game of a back-to-back set. The Jazz will once again be without Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for this encounter as the duo continues to recover from a calf strain and concussion, respectively. It’s not yet clear whether the Nuggets will have Nikola Jokic, who played through a toe issue Tuesday.

The Jazz are 3-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook at home, with the total set at 222.5.

Nuggets vs. Jazz, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -3 (-105)

Utah badly needs this game. The Jazz have lost five straight heading into this home game and it’s largely due to their personnel losses. Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson need to step up here. Utah’s three-point shooting should fare well against the Nuggets, who rank 23rd in opponent three-point percentage allowed over the last 10 games.

Over/Under: Under 222.5 (-105)

The Nuggets are the best scoring team of late but the Jazz are near the bottom of the league during that same stretch. With Mitchell and Gobert out, it’s hard to see this one turning into a high-scoring affair. Take the under here.

