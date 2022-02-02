Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Kings on Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets meet the Sacramento Kings Wednesday to continue their West Coast trip. The Nets are coming off a tough loss to the Suns Tuesday, while the Kings have dropped their last seven games. De’Aaron Fox is questionable for Sacramento with an ankle injury, while the Nets expect James Harden to play despite having a hand strain. The shooting guard did play Tuesday.

The Nets are four-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 231.

Nets vs. Kings, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -4 (-115)

Even if Fox does suit up for the Kings, they’ve got no answer for Harden and Kyrie Irving. The Nets duo is putting up some impressive numbers in Kevin Durant’s absence, and Brooklyn’s supporting pieces are superior to Sacramento’s. The second night of a back-to-back shouldn’t be an issue for this veteran team. Take the Nets against the number.

Over/Under: Under 231 (-105)

The Nets rank eighth in points per game over the last 10, while the Kings sit in the middle of the league at 15th. However, this number is simply too high in what could be a blowout game. There’s a good chance the Nets jump out to a big lead and rest some of their key players down the stretch. The under is the safer play, especially at this number.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.