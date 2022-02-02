Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers on Wednesday

The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers meet Wednesday night in a matchup of two teams struggling to make their way through the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers have dealt with major injuries under first-year head coach Chauncey Billups, while the Lakers have failed to successfully mesh as a unit. LeBron James is likely to miss this contest, but the Lakers expect to have Anthony Davis on the court. Damian Lillard will be out for the Blazers.

The Lakers are 3.5-point favorites against the spread per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 222.5

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -3.5 (-115)

Both teams are on losing streaks here, but the Lakers just have more talent than Portland even with James out. Davis has been balling since his return from a knee injury, while Westbrook should have a good game against Portland’s backup guards. If the Lakers can get their shooters going and keep Portland off the glass, this should be an easy cover for LA.

Over/Under: Under 222.5 (-115)

The Trail Blazers have moved into the top half of the league in points per game allowed over the last 10 contests, while the Lakers remain in the bottom 10. Meanwhile, both offenses have experienced slumps during the same period and sit in the bottom 10. With James and Lillard out, the under is very much in play Wednesday.

