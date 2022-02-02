LeBron James, Rudy Gobert, Darius Garland headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, February 2

There are nine games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, featuring ESPN’s doubleheader with Grizzlies-Knicks and Nuggets-Jazz to highlight the day. The schedule also has a star-studded injury report, with some of the game’s best attempting to shake off issues ahead of the trade deadline and All-Star break. Here’s Wednesday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: February 2

Domantas Sabonis (protocols) TBD

If Sabonis can’t clear protocols, Isaiah Jackson and Torrey Craig will take most of the minutes in the frontcourt.

Bradley Beal (wrist) OUT

Beal has been ruled out for a week, so he’ll miss the game against the 76ers. Look for Corey Kispert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to see additional opportunities with Beal out.

Furkan Korkmaz (knee) OUT

With Korkmaz sidelined, the 76ers will have Seth Curry, Georges Niang and Tyrese Maxey operate on the perimeter. The former two guys will be taking most of the outside shots, so they’ll carry some additional value.

Gordon Hayward (conditioning) OUT

Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) expected to play

Hayward has cleared protocols but is ruled out for conditioning purposes. Oubre Jr. expects to play and should see heavy minutes. Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier are also strong plays for Charlotte.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks

Steven Adams (ankle) questionable

If Adams is sidelined, look for Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke to handle most of the minutes in the frontcourt.

Darius Garland (back) OUT

Garland is out and the Cavaliers have some issues with injuries in the backcourt. Rajon Rondo likely gets the start here, but don’t be surprised if Cedi Osman handles the ball more in a creator role.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) OUT

With Porzingis out, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell will be among your top DFS value plays for Wednesday.

Nikola Jokic (toe) questionable

Jokic played Tuesday and could power through here. He’ll be a huge addition with Gobert out. If Jokic sits, look for Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon to get more looks down low.

Rudy Gobert (calf) OUT

Donovan Mitchell (concussion) OUT

The Jazz have started to go down, with Joe Ingles out for the season. Expect Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson to headline the stat sheet here for Utah.

James Harden (hand) expected to play

Harden played through this issue Tuesday and should be good for the back-to-back set against the Kings. If he can’t go, Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills are in for heavy minutes while Cam Thomas could get some additional run also.

De’Aaron Fox (ankle) questionable

Marvin Bagley (ankle) OUT

Fox has missed time with his ankle injury, so Tyrese Haliburton is a strong DFS pickup here. With Bagley already out, the Kings will probably roll with Alex Len and Chimezie Metu in the frontcourt. Richaun Holmes will round out the interior rotation for Sacramento in this game.

Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) probable

Anfernee Simons (hip) probable

Both Nurkic and Simons are probable, with the former being a rebounding machine if he does suit up. Simons is a backup point guard who will continue getting solid minutes due to Damian Lillard’s absence.

LeBron James (knee) doubtful

Anthony Davis (wrist) probable

Malik Monk (groin) probable

James is doubtful, which means Trevor Ariza and Carmelo Anthony could see some time at power forward. Davis is likely to play and should dominate offensively. Monk, a perimeter threat, is also probable. Look for Austin Reaves as a potential value play in fantasy/DFS lineups.